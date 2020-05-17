Bundesliga top scorers 2019-2020: Robert Lewandowski leading Timo Werner and Jadon Sancho in Golden Boot race
Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski leading the Bundesliga goalscoring charts is a very familiar sight ahead of the German top-flight's return this weekend.
The prolific former Borussia Dortmund striker has claimed top scorer honours in four of the last six seasons, with only Alexander Meier and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang able to interrupt such a dominant run during that time.
And Lewandowski remains on track for another Torjägerkanone prize in 2019/20 as the Bundesliga prepares to become the first major European football league to resume behind closed doors following the coronavirus-enforced shutdown.
The Poland captain had notched 25 times in just 23 league appearances before the season was suspended in March, with a further 14 goals across other competitions taking his tally to a ludicrous 39 in 33.
Lewandowski suffered a tibia fracture before football's hiatus as Bayern ran out 3-0 winners over Chelsea in their Champions League last-16, first-leg tie at Stamford Bridge in February, but he is expected to be fit to face Union Berlin at Stadion An der Alten Försterei on Sunday.
RB Leipzig frontman and noted Liverpool transfer target Timo Werner is Lewandowski's closest rival in the top scorer race, having struck 21 goals in 26 games leading up to the suspension.
Meanwhile, England forward Jadon Sancho and Dortmund team-mate Marco Reus - along with former Arsenal youngster Serge Gnabry - have both hit double figures already this term, while Erling Haaland will look to continue his incredible run having scored nine in eight Bundesliga outings since a high-profile January switch from RB Salzburg.
Here are the current Bundesliga top scorers in 2019/2020...
Player
Goals
Assists
Mins per goal
Mins played
Total shots
% on target
Robert Lewandowski
25
3
82
2042
92
60
Timo Werner
21
7
102
2140
76
64
Jadon Sancho
14
15
130
1817
39
62
Robin Quaison
12
2
166
1987
44
57
Serge Gnabry
11
9
147
1618
65
48
Florian Niederlechner
11
6
206
2264
55
64
Marco Reus
11
5
136
1501
39
62
Wout Weghorst
11
3
185
2035
56
52
Sebastian Andersson
11
1
190
2093
44
70
Rouwen Hennings
11
0
183
2016
43
51
Erling Haaland
10
2
60
601
17
76
Jhon Cordoba
10
1
139
1394
38
50
Kevin Volland
9
7
202
1817
47
60
Statistics correct as of May 16, 2020.