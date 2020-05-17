Bundesliga top scorers 2019-2020: Robert Lewandowski leading Timo Werner and Jadon Sancho in Golden Boot race

Getty Images

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski leading the Bundesliga goalscoring charts is a very familiar sight ahead of the German top-flight's return this weekend.

The prolific former Borussia Dortmund striker has claimed top scorer honours in four of the last six seasons, with only Alexander Meier and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang able to interrupt such a dominant run during that time.

And Lewandowski remains on track for another Torjägerkanone prize in 2019/20 as the Bundesliga prepares to become the first major European football league to resume behind closed doors following the coronavirus-enforced shutdown.

The Poland captain had notched 25 times in just 23 league appearances before the season was suspended in March, with a further 14 goals across other competitions taking his tally to a ludicrous 39 in 33.

Lewandowski suffered a tibia fracture before football's hiatus as Bayern ran out 3-0 winners over Chelsea in their Champions League last-16, first-leg tie at Stamford Bridge in February, but he is expected to be fit to face Union Berlin at Stadion An der Alten Försterei on Sunday.

RB Leipzig frontman and noted Liverpool transfer target Timo Werner is Lewandowski's closest rival in the top scorer race, having struck 21 goals in 26 games leading up to the suspension.

Meanwhile, England forward Jadon Sancho and Dortmund team-mate Marco Reus - along with former Arsenal youngster Serge Gnabry - have both hit double figures already this term, while Erling Haaland will look to continue his incredible run having scored nine in eight Bundesliga outings since a high-profile January switch from RB Salzburg.

Here are the current Bundesliga top scorers in 2019/2020...

Player Goals Assists Mins per goal Mins played Total shots % on target Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich 25 3 82 2042 92 60 Timo Werner

RB Leipzig 21 7 102 2140 76 64 Jadon Sancho

Dortmund 14 15 130 1817 39 62 Robin Quaison

Mainz 12 2 166 1987 44 57 Serge Gnabry

Bayern Munich 11 9 147 1618 65 48 Florian Niederlechner

Augsburg 11 6 206 2264 55 64 Marco Reus

Dortmund 11 5 136 1501 39 62 Wout Weghorst

Wolfsburg 11 3 185 2035 56 52 Sebastian Andersson

Union Berlin 11 1 190 2093 44 70 Rouwen Hennings

Dusseldorf 11 0 183 2016 43 51 Erling Haaland

Dortmund 10 2 60 601 17 76 Jhon Cordoba

Cologne 10 1 139 1394 38 50 Kevin Volland

Leverkusen 9 7 202 1817 47 60

Statistics correct as of May 16, 2020.