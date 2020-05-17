Bundesliga top scorers 2019-2020: Robert Lewandowski leading Timo Werner and Jadon Sancho in Golden Boot race

George Flood
Evening Standard
Getty Images
Getty Images

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski leading the Bundesliga goalscoring charts is a very familiar sight ahead of the German top-flight's return this weekend.

The prolific former Borussia Dortmund striker has claimed top scorer honours in four of the last six seasons, with only Alexander Meier and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang able to interrupt such a dominant run during that time.

And Lewandowski remains on track for another Torjägerkanone prize in 2019/20 as the Bundesliga prepares to become the first major European football league to resume behind closed doors following the coronavirus-enforced shutdown.

The Poland captain had notched 25 times in just 23 league appearances before the season was suspended in March, with a further 14 goals across other competitions taking his tally to a ludicrous 39 in 33.

Lewandowski suffered a tibia fracture before football's hiatus as Bayern ran out 3-0 winners over Chelsea in their Champions League last-16, first-leg tie at Stamford Bridge in February, but he is expected to be fit to face Union Berlin at Stadion An der Alten Försterei on Sunday.

RB Leipzig frontman and noted Liverpool transfer target Timo Werner is Lewandowski's closest rival in the top scorer race, having struck 21 goals in 26 games leading up to the suspension.

Meanwhile, England forward Jadon Sancho and Dortmund team-mate Marco Reus - along with former Arsenal youngster Serge Gnabry - have both hit double figures already this term, while Erling Haaland will look to continue his incredible run having scored nine in eight Bundesliga outings since a high-profile January switch from RB Salzburg.

Here are the current Bundesliga top scorers in 2019/2020...

Player

Goals

Assists

Mins per goal

Mins played

Total shots

% on target

Robert Lewandowski
Bayern Munich

25

3

82

2042

92

60

Timo Werner
RB Leipzig

21

7

102

2140

76

64

Jadon Sancho
Dortmund

14

15

130

1817

39

62

Robin Quaison
Mainz

12

2

166

1987

44

57

Serge Gnabry
Bayern Munich

11

9

147

1618

65

48

Florian Niederlechner
Augsburg

11

6

206

2264

55

64

Marco Reus
Dortmund

11

5

136

1501

39

62

Wout Weghorst
Wolfsburg

11

3

185

2035

56

52

Sebastian Andersson
Union Berlin

11

1

190

2093

44

70

Rouwen Hennings
Dusseldorf

11

0

183

2016

43

51

Erling Haaland
Dortmund

10

2

60

601

17

76

Jhon Cordoba
Cologne

10

1

139

1394

38

50

Kevin Volland
Leverkusen

9

7

202

1817

47

60

Statistics correct as of May 16, 2020.

