Bundesliga schedule 2020: What matches are on today? Times, TV channels to watch soccer in USA

The Bundesliga is finally back, giving German soccer fans, English soccer fans and pretty much anyone looking for live sports action a reason to get excited.

For all but two teams, this is Matchday 26 of 34 in the Bundesliga, which means we're already through three quarters of the season. The big game to watch on Saturday is the Revierderby rivalry between second-place Borussia Dortmund and sixth-place Schalke. On Sunday, first-place Bayern Munich returns to action at Union Berlin. And on Monday, Werder Bremen will try to turn its season around at home against fifth-place Bayer Leverkusen.

Here's a complete guide to Bundesliga's game schedule for Matchday 26, including the start times and TV channels to watch soccer in the United States.

Bundesliga schedule 2020

Saturday, May 16

The Bundesliga kicks off again with a little bit of rivalry action between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke at 9:30 a.m. ET on FS1. The Revierderby is always one of the most intense games of the season, and even if the two fervent fan bases won't be inside the stadium to spur their teams on, you can still expect it to be a high-energy battle.

Another morning match to keep an eye on is the fixture between RB Leipzig, a team hot on the heels of Dortmund and Bayern Munich in the title chase, and SC Freiburg, a team still in the hunt with Schalke for the last Europa League spot.

Fourth-place Borussia Monchengladbach will take on 12th-place Eintracht Frankfurt at 12:30 p.m. ET to wrap up the day.

Time Game TV Channel 9:30 a.m. ET Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke FS1, Fox Deportes, fuboTV 9:30 a.m. ET RB Leipzig vs. SC Freiburg FS2, TUDN fuboTV 9:30 a.m. ET Augsburg vs. Wolfsburg Fox Soccer Plus 9:30 a.m. ET Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Paderborn Fox Soccer Match Pass 9:30 a.m. ET Hoffenheim vs. Hertha Berlin Fox Soccer Match Pass 12:30 p.m. ET Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Monchengladbach FS1, TUDN fuboTV

Sunday, May 17

Early risers can catch mid-table Koln take on Mainz, a team trying to stave off relegation, at 9:30 a.m. ET on FS1. That game will be a nice little prelude to the 12 p.m. game between league leader Bayern Munich and newly promoted Union Berlin, which sits comfortably above the relegation zone in 11th place.

Time Game TV Channel 9:30 a.m. Koln vs. Mainz FS1, fuboTV 12 p.m. Union Berlin vs. Bayern Munich FS1, UniMas, TUDN fuboTV

Monday, May 18

If Werder Bremen is going to stage a late run to avoid relegation, it's going to have to start at home Monday against fifth-place Bayer Leverkusen. Bremen has some promising attacking players, like American youngster Josh Sargent and Kosovar winger Milot Rashica, but they'll need to figure out a way to stop Kai Havertz and the free-scoring Leverkusen side.

Time Game TV Channel 2:30 p.m. Werder Bremen vs. Bayer Leverkusen FS2, Fox Deportes, fuboTV

How to watch Bundesliga soccer in the USA

TV channels: FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Soccer Match Pass, TUDN, UniMas

Live stream: fuboTV (7-day free trial)

For those with cable, FOX will have you covered throughout the weekend on FS1 and FS2. Those with access to FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Soccer Match Pass can also watch the games. Those without cable looking to stream the games can do so on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Bundesliga standings

Bayern Munich currently sits at the top of the table with 55 points, but it's far from over. The Bavarians still have to face three of the other top five sides: at second-place Borussia Dortmund (51 points), at fifth-place Leverkusen (47 points) and at home against fourth-place Borussia Monchengladbach (49 points), so the title, as well as the fourth Champions League spot, is still up for grabs.

Towards the middle of the table is a battle for sixth-place to claim the last Europa League spot. Schalke currently holds the positon, but only nine points separates them from 13th-place Hertha Berlin, so it's a tight contest.

At the bottom are Paderborn and Werder Bremen, though Bremen has a game in hand on 16th-place Fortuna Dusseldorf and only trails by four points. The team that finishes 16th at the end of the season plays in a relegation playoff with the third-place team in Bundesliga 2.