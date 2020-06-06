Bundesliga schedule 2020: What matches are on today? Times, TV channels to watch soccer in USA

Sporting News

The Bundesliga is finally back, giving German soccer fans, English soccer fans and pretty much anyone looking for live sports action a reason to get excited.

Here's a complete guide to Bundesliga's game schedule for Matchday 30, including the start times and TV channels to watch soccer in the United States.

Bundesliga schedule 2020

(All times EST)

Saturday, June 6

Saturday's fixtures will be headlined by fifth-place Bayer Leverkusen hosting first-place Bayern Munich at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. With a win, Bayern could maintain its seven-point gap at the top of the table and possibly push it to 10 points with four matches remaining if Dortmund loses to Hertha Berlin at 12:30 p.m.

Time

Game

TV Channel

9:30 a.m.

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich

FS1, Fox Deportes, fuboTV

9:30 a.m.

RB Leipzig vs. Paderborn

FS2, fuboTV

9:30 a.m.

Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. TSG Hoffenheim

Fox Soccer Match Pass, fuboTV

9:30 a.m.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Mainz

Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV

12:30 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Hertha Berlin

FS2, fubotTV

Sunday, June 7

Sunday's fixtures are much more tame, but the 9:30 a.m. game between Union Berlin and Schalke could be an interesting one.

Time

Game

TV Channel

7:30 a.m.

Werder Bremen vs. Wolfsburg

FS1, fuboTV

9:30 a.m.

Union Berlin vs. Schalke

FS1, fuboTV

12 p.m.

Augsburg vs. Cologne

FS!, fuboTV

How to watch Bundesliga soccer in the USA

For those with cable or satellite service, FOX will have you covered throughout the week on FS1 and FS2. Those with access to FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Soccer Match Pass can also watch the games. Those without cable or satellite looking to stream the games can do so on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Bundesliga standings

Bayern Munich currently sits at the top of the table with 61 points, but it's far from over. The Bavarians still have to face three of the other top five sides: at second-place Borussia Dortmund (57 points), at fourth-place Bayer Leverkusen (53 points) and at home against fifth-place Borussia Monchengladbach (52 points), so the title, as well as the fourth Champions League spot, is still up for grabs.

Towards the middle of the table is a battle for sixth-place to claim the last Europa League spot. Wolfsburg currently holds the positon, but only nine points separates them from 13th-place Union Berlin, so it's a tight contest.

At the bottom are Paderborn and Werder Bremen, though Bremen has a game in hand on 16th-place Fortuna Dusseldorf and only trails by three points. The team that finishes 16th at the end of the season plays in a relegation/promotion playoff with the third-place team in Bundesliga 2.

Pos.

Team

Games

Points

Wins

Draws

Losses

Goal Difference

1

Bayern Munich

29

67

21

4

4

+58

2

Borussia Dortmund

29

60

18

6

5

+45

3

RB Leipzig

29

58

16

10

3

+43

4

Borussia Monchengladbach

30

56

17

5

8

+21

5

Bayer Leverkusen

29

56

17

5

7

+18

6

Wolfsburg

29

42

11

9

9

+5

7

Hoffenheim

29

42

12

6

11

-8

8

SC Freiburg

30

41

11

8

11

-2

9

Hertha Berlin

29

38

10

8

11

-7

10

Schalke

29

37

9

10

10

-12

11

Eintracht Frankfurt

29

35

10

5

14

-4

12

Cologne

29

34

10

4

15

-10

13

Augsburg

29

31

8

7

14

-16

14

Union Berlin

29

31

9

4

16

-18

15

Mainz

29

28

8

4

17

-25

16

Fortuna Dusseldorf

29

27

6

9

14

-27

17

Werder Bremen

29

25

6

7

16

-32

18

Paderborn

29

19

4

7

18

-29

