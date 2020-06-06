Bundesliga schedule 2020: What matches are on today? Times, TV channels to watch soccer in USA
The Bundesliga is finally back, giving German soccer fans, English soccer fans and pretty much anyone looking for live sports action a reason to get excited.
Here's a complete guide to Bundesliga's game schedule for Matchday 30, including the start times and TV channels to watch soccer in the United States.
Bundesliga schedule 2020
(All times EST)
Saturday, June 6
Saturday's fixtures will be headlined by fifth-place Bayer Leverkusen hosting first-place Bayern Munich at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. With a win, Bayern could maintain its seven-point gap at the top of the table and possibly push it to 10 points with four matches remaining if Dortmund loses to Hertha Berlin at 12:30 p.m.
Time
Game
TV Channel
9:30 a.m.
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich
FS1, Fox Deportes, fuboTV
9:30 a.m.
RB Leipzig vs. Paderborn
FS2, fuboTV
9:30 a.m.
Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. TSG Hoffenheim
Fox Soccer Match Pass, fuboTV
9:30 a.m.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Mainz
Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV
12:30 p.m.
Borussia Dortmund vs. Hertha Berlin
FS2, fubotTV
Sunday, June 7
Sunday's fixtures are much more tame, but the 9:30 a.m. game between Union Berlin and Schalke could be an interesting one.
Time
Game
TV Channel
7:30 a.m.
Werder Bremen vs. Wolfsburg
FS1, fuboTV
9:30 a.m.
Union Berlin vs. Schalke
FS1, fuboTV
12 p.m.
Augsburg vs. Cologne
FS!, fuboTV
How to watch Bundesliga soccer in the USA
TV channels: FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Soccer Match Pass, TUDN, UniMas
Live stream: fuboTV (7-day free trial)
For those with cable or satellite service, FOX will have you covered throughout the week on FS1 and FS2. Those with access to FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Soccer Match Pass can also watch the games. Those without cable or satellite looking to stream the games can do so on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.
Bundesliga standings
Bayern Munich currently sits at the top of the table with 61 points, but it's far from over. The Bavarians still have to face three of the other top five sides: at second-place Borussia Dortmund (57 points), at fourth-place Bayer Leverkusen (53 points) and at home against fifth-place Borussia Monchengladbach (52 points), so the title, as well as the fourth Champions League spot, is still up for grabs.
Towards the middle of the table is a battle for sixth-place to claim the last Europa League spot. Wolfsburg currently holds the positon, but only nine points separates them from 13th-place Union Berlin, so it's a tight contest.
At the bottom are Paderborn and Werder Bremen, though Bremen has a game in hand on 16th-place Fortuna Dusseldorf and only trails by three points. The team that finishes 16th at the end of the season plays in a relegation/promotion playoff with the third-place team in Bundesliga 2.
Pos.
Team
Games
Points
Wins
Draws
Losses
Goal Difference
1
Bayern Munich
29
67
21
4
4
+58
2
Borussia Dortmund
29
60
18
6
5
+45
3
RB Leipzig
29
58
16
10
3
+43
4
Borussia Monchengladbach
30
56
17
5
8
+21
5
Bayer Leverkusen
29
56
17
5
7
+18
6
Wolfsburg
29
42
11
9
9
+5
7
Hoffenheim
29
42
12
6
11
-8
8
SC Freiburg
30
41
11
8
11
-2
9
Hertha Berlin
29
38
10
8
11
-7
10
Schalke
29
37
9
10
10
-12
11
Eintracht Frankfurt
29
35
10
5
14
-4
12
Cologne
29
34
10
4
15
-10
13
Augsburg
29
31
8
7
14
-16
14
Union Berlin
29
31
9
4
16
-18
15
Mainz
29
28
8
4
17
-25
16
Fortuna Dusseldorf
29
27
6
9
14
-27
17
Werder Bremen
29
25
6
7
16
-32
18
Paderborn
29
19
4
7
18
-29