Berlin: Schalke's long wait for a win stretched to 22 games after letting Stuttgart come back to draw 1-1 in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Malick Thiaw put the Gelsenkirchen-based club in front for the first time this season, but a penalty from NicolÃ¡s GonzÃ¡lez earned the visitors a point and extended Schalke's club-record run without a victory.

Schalke scored through a set-piece in the 30th minute, when 19-year-old Finnish defender Malick peeled free at the far post to head in Amine Harit's free kick for his first Bundesliga goal.

Stuttgart had looked more like scoring, however. The visitors had to wait 10 minutes into the second half before they were awarded a penalty through VAR. Schalke defender Salif SanÃ© blocked NicolÃ¡s GonzÃ¡lez's header with his outstretched arm, and GonzÃ¡lez stepped up to equalize from the spot in the 56th.

Stuttgart remained the better side. Schalke goalkeeper Frederik RÃ¶nnow prevented defeat with a late save to deny Gonzalo Castro.

New Schalke coach Manuel Baum remained winless after his fourth game in charge. Schalke have nine draws and 13 defeats since their last win on 17 January.

Only Tasmania Berlin went longer without a win in the Bundesliga " 31 games " but Tasmania is widely acknowledged as the worst team to have played in the league and had been promoted in 1965 only for political reasons.

