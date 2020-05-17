Bundesliga restart continues as Bayern readies for return

BERLIN — Bundesliga players and fans continued to adapt to the league's empty stadium restart Sunday as defending champion Bayern Munich prepared to return to action.

More than 1,000 Cologne fans lent shirts and scarves to a “lucky charm” support display in the stands for their team's 2-2 draw with Mainz. Elsewhere in the city, posters were displayed decrying the restart, which some Cologne fan groups have harshly criticized.

Just as when the league restarted Saturday, substitute players and team staff wore masks in the dugout, though not everyone followed advice on “socially distanced” celebrations.

Cologne and Mainz's players marked their goals with restrained elbow bumps, but second-division Osnabrück's players and substitutes hugged in jubilation after scoring a stoppage-time goal to earn a draw.

It was the first home Bundesliga game in 12 years for Cologne without its traditional live goat mascot. Game regulations bar mascots so Hennes IX was kept at his pen in the zoo, though he was briefly shown on a video screen before kickoff.

Bayern Munich faces Union Berlin away later on Sunday.

Fan groups are split over the restart, much like German society in general. Many clubs have allowed fans to put banners in the empty stands for games. Some groups have taken the opportunity to call for changes in how German soccer is run.

St. Pauli, a second-division team with a largely left-wing fan base, played Sunday with a large banner along one side of the field reading, “Soccer lives through its fans. Reforms now.” On Saturday a banner at Augsburg read, “Soccer will survive, your business is sick!”

Polls conducted by German broadcasters ahead of the restart consistently indicated that more Germans opposed resuming games than supported the plan.

Hertha Berlin faced a backlash over its players’ hands-on celebrations in its 3-0 win over Hoffenheim on Saturday. The influential state governor of Bavaria, Markus Söder, suggested the players should have avoided bodily contact as other teams did.

Hertha coach Bruno Labbadia defended his players , saying it was hard to suppress emotions and players couldn’t be treated “like a church choir.” The league discourages players celebrating together but won't punish them if they do.

