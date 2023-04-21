Bundesliga preview and tips: Tough tests for Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund were forced to settle for just a point against Hoffenheim and Stuttgart respectively, despite the title challengers both taking the lead.

Both sides will be hoping for better this week, but Tipstrr's Paul Bathurst is expecting another slip up.

Suggested bets

FSV Mainz 05 +1 Asian Handicap

Dortmund vs Frankfurt: Over 2.5 goals

FSV Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich

This upcoming round of fixtures certainly holds the potential for yet another twist in the title race, with Bayern set for a difficult visit to the MEWA Arena to face FSV Mainz 05. Mainz, led by manager Bo Svensson, are now unbeaten in nine games following their 1-1 draw away at Koln last Saturday. A 3-0 win away at Leipzig has been the highlight of that unbeaten run. Their 4-0 demolition of Borussia Monchengladbach and a stunning 3-2 victory away to Bayer Leverkusen was also impressive and show they're a force to be reckoned with, even if your name is Bayern Munich! Bayern travel to Mainz on the back of Champions League disappointment, having lost both legs by an aggregate score of 4-0. Thomas Tuchel will expect a reaction from his superstars and with the league their only remaining chance of silverware, Bayern should be heavily motivated. Mainz's last competitive loss came against Saturday's opponents back in February with the German Champions winning 4-0 at Mainz in the DFB Pokal. It's worth noting that Mainz did rotate the squad for that game with Karim Onisiwo, Marcus Ingvartsen and Lee Jae-Sung all being rested. Those three players have combined for 25 of Mainz's 46 league goals this season. Mainz are chasing a place in European competition, and given their exploits against other top sides in the Bundesliga, a bet on Mainz +1 Asian Handicap looks particularly appealing.

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Dortmund will be furious at themselves for having allowed 10-man Stuttgart to battle back from 2-0 down to level the score. There was late drama as Giovanni Reyna looked to have secured the points for Dortmund in the 92nd minute, but Stuttgart substitute Silas Katompa Mvumpa stunned The Borussians with 98 minutes on the clock. They'll be keen to offer a response this weekend as they host a dangerous Eintracht Frankfurt side that are battling for a place in European competition. Eintracht Frankfurt and now winless in seven domestic competitions, failing to pick up all three points since their 2-0 victory over Werder Bremen in February. Luckily for them, their early-season form means their European dream is far from over, but they're running out of matches and need to improve if they are going to make the cut. Both sides have scored in all but one game of Frankfurt's winless run, and with Borussia Dortmund's inability to defend, it is likely that streak continues. Given that this is another potential banana skin for Terzic's team, who are the heavy favourites against a capable side, they'll need to avoid the sort of complacency that was on show last weekend. Given both sides defensive struggles so far this season, it feels like goals are likely and Over 3.5 goals seems worth the risk. .

