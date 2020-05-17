Bundesliga fixtures today: German football dates, every game and how to watch the restart on TV and online

Bongarts/Getty Images

After nearly two months without football in the major European leagues due to the coronavirus pandemic, the German Bundesliga returned on Saturday.

Football fans had been left starved without regular weekend action, with the Premier League still some weeks away from finalising its return amid disagreements over venues and whether the season should resume.

But the German domestic football season will get back underway after the 36 clubs in the top two tiers decided to formalise the fixture schedule.

The season will restart from gameweek 26 today, and be played through to a final round of matches on the weekend of June 27.

The German government has ruled that all games must take place behind closed doors, but matches will be televised live on BT Sport for UK viewers to tune in to.

Among the highlights of the first round of fixtures was the Ruhr derby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke, with Dortmund winning 4-0.

Reigning champions Bayern Munich, who are four points clear of Dortmund, resume their quest to retain their title against Union Berlin this afternoon.

Scroll down for the full list of remaining fixtures for the 2019-20 season...

Fixtures

Gameweek 26

Saturday, May 16 2.30pm Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 2.30pm RB Leipzig vs Freiburg 2.30pm Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin 2.30pm Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Paderborn 2.30pm Augsburg vs Wolfsburg 5.30pm Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Mönchengladbach Sunday, May 17 2.30pm Köln vs Mainz 5pm Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich Monday, May 18 7.30pm Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen

Gameweek 27

May 22-24 TBC Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt TBC Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen TBC Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund TBC Hertha Berlin vs Union Berlin TBC Mainz vs RB Leipzig TBC Freiburg vs Werder Bremen TBC Schalke vs Augsburg TBC Köln vs Fortuna Düsseldorf TBC Paderborn vs Hoffenheim

Gameweek 28

May 26-27 TBC Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich TBC RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin TBC Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg TBC Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg TBC Werder Bremen vs Borussia Mönchengladbach TBC Hoffenheim vs Köln TBC Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Schalke TBC Augsburg vs Paderborn TBC Union Berlin vs Mainz

Gameweek 29

May 29-June 1 TBC Bayern Munich vs Fortuna Düsseldorf TBC Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Union Berlin TBC Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt TBC Hertha Berlin vs Augsburg TBC Mainz vs Hoffenheim TBC Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen TBC Schalke vs Werder Bremen TBC Köln vs RB Leipzig TBC Paderborn vs Borussia Dortmund

Gameweek 30

June 2-3 (rearranged fixture) TBC Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt June 5-8 TBC Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin TBC RB Leipzig vs Paderborn TBC Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich TBC Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz TBC Werder Bremen vs Wolfsburg TBC Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Hoffenheim TBC Freiburg vs Borussia Mönchengladbach TBC Augsburg vs Köln TBC Union Berlin vs Schalke

Gameweek 31

June 12-14 TBC Bayern Munich vs Borussia Mönchengladbach TBC Wolfsburg vs Freiburg TBC Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig TBC Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund TBC Hertha Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt TBC Mainz vs Augsburg TBC Schalke vs Bayer Leverkusen TBC Köln vs Union Berlin TBC Paderborn vs Werder Bremen

Gameweek 32

June 16-17 TBC Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz TBC RB Leipzig vs Fortuna Düsseldorf TBC Bayer Leverkusen vs Köln TBC Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Wolfsburg TBC Eintracht Frankfurt vs Schalke TBC Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich TBC Freiburg vs Hertha Berlin TBC Augsburg vs Hoffenheim TBC Union Berlin vs Paderborn

Gameweek 33

June 20 2.30pm Bayern Munich vs Freiburg 2.30pm RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund 2.30pm Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin 2.30pm Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Augsburg 2.30pm Hertha Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen 2.30pm Mainz vs Werder Bremen 2.30pm Schalke vs Wolfsburg 2.30pm Köln vs Eintracht Frankfurt 2.30pm Paderborn vs Borussia Mönchengladbach

Gameweek 34

June 27 2.30pm Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim 2.30pm Bayer Leverkusen vs Mainz 2.30pm Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Hertha Berlin 2.30pm Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich 2.30pm Eintracht Frankfurt vs Paderborn 2.30pm Werder Bremen vs Köln 2.30pm Freiburg vs Schalke 2.30pm Augsburg vs RB Leipzig 2.30pm Union Berlin vs Fortuna Düsseldorf

