Bundesliga fixtures today: German football dates, every game and how to watch the restart on TV and online
After nearly two months without football in the major European leagues due to the coronavirus pandemic, the German Bundesliga returned on Saturday.
Football fans had been left starved without regular weekend action, with the Premier League still some weeks away from finalising its return amid disagreements over venues and whether the season should resume.
But the German domestic football season will get back underway after the 36 clubs in the top two tiers decided to formalise the fixture schedule.
The season will restart from gameweek 26 today, and be played through to a final round of matches on the weekend of June 27.
The German government has ruled that all games must take place behind closed doors, but matches will be televised live on BT Sport for UK viewers to tune in to.
Among the highlights of the first round of fixtures was the Ruhr derby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke, with Dortmund winning 4-0.
Reigning champions Bayern Munich, who are four points clear of Dortmund, resume their quest to retain their title against Union Berlin this afternoon.
Scroll down for the full list of remaining fixtures for the 2019-20 season...
Fixtures
Gameweek 26
Saturday, May 16
2.30pm
Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke
2.30pm
RB Leipzig vs Freiburg
2.30pm
Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin
2.30pm
Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Paderborn
2.30pm
Augsburg vs Wolfsburg
5.30pm
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Mönchengladbach
Sunday, May 17
2.30pm
Köln vs Mainz
5pm
Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich
Monday, May 18
7.30pm
Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen
Gameweek 27
May 22-24
TBC
Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt
TBC
Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen
TBC
Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund
TBC
Hertha Berlin vs Union Berlin
TBC
Mainz vs RB Leipzig
TBC
Freiburg vs Werder Bremen
TBC
Schalke vs Augsburg
TBC
Köln vs Fortuna Düsseldorf
TBC
Paderborn vs Hoffenheim
Gameweek 28
May 26-27
TBC
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich
TBC
RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin
TBC
Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg
TBC
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg
TBC
Werder Bremen vs Borussia Mönchengladbach
TBC
Hoffenheim vs Köln
TBC
Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Schalke
TBC
Augsburg vs Paderborn
TBC
Union Berlin vs Mainz
Gameweek 29
May 29-June 1
TBC
Bayern Munich vs Fortuna Düsseldorf
TBC
Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Union Berlin
TBC
Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt
TBC
Hertha Berlin vs Augsburg
TBC
Mainz vs Hoffenheim
TBC
Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen
TBC
Schalke vs Werder Bremen
TBC
Köln vs RB Leipzig
TBC
Paderborn vs Borussia Dortmund
Gameweek 30
June 2-3 (rearranged fixture)
TBC
Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt
June 5-8
TBC
Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin
TBC
RB Leipzig vs Paderborn
TBC
Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich
TBC
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz
TBC
Werder Bremen vs Wolfsburg
TBC
Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Hoffenheim
TBC
Freiburg vs Borussia Mönchengladbach
TBC
Augsburg vs Köln
TBC
Union Berlin vs Schalke
Gameweek 31
June 12-14
TBC
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Mönchengladbach
TBC
Wolfsburg vs Freiburg
TBC
Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig
TBC
Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund
TBC
Hertha Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt
TBC
Mainz vs Augsburg
TBC
Schalke vs Bayer Leverkusen
TBC
Köln vs Union Berlin
TBC
Paderborn vs Werder Bremen
Gameweek 32
June 16-17
TBC
Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz
TBC
RB Leipzig vs Fortuna Düsseldorf
TBC
Bayer Leverkusen vs Köln
TBC
Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Wolfsburg
TBC
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Schalke
TBC
Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich
TBC
Freiburg vs Hertha Berlin
TBC
Augsburg vs Hoffenheim
TBC
Union Berlin vs Paderborn
Gameweek 33
June 20
2.30pm
Bayern Munich vs Freiburg
2.30pm
RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund
2.30pm
Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin
2.30pm
Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Augsburg
2.30pm
Hertha Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen
2.30pm
Mainz vs Werder Bremen
2.30pm
Schalke vs Wolfsburg
2.30pm
Köln vs Eintracht Frankfurt
2.30pm
Paderborn vs Borussia Mönchengladbach
Gameweek 34
June 27
2.30pm
Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim
2.30pm
Bayer Leverkusen vs Mainz
2.30pm
Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Hertha Berlin
2.30pm
Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich
2.30pm
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Paderborn
2.30pm
Werder Bremen vs Köln
2.30pm
Freiburg vs Schalke
2.30pm
Augsburg vs RB Leipzig
2.30pm
Union Berlin vs Fortuna Düsseldorf
