Bundesliga fixtures today: German football dates, every game and how to watch the restart on TV and online

JOE KRISHNAN
Evening Standard
Bongarts/Getty Images
Bongarts/Getty Images

After nearly two months without football in the major European leagues due to the coronavirus pandemic, the German Bundesliga returned on Saturday.

Football fans had been left starved without regular weekend action, with the Premier League still some weeks away from finalising its return amid disagreements over venues and whether the season should resume.

But the German domestic football season will get back underway after the 36 clubs in the top two tiers decided to formalise the fixture schedule.

The season will restart from gameweek 26 today, and be played through to a final round of matches on the weekend of June 27.

The German government has ruled that all games must take place behind closed doors, but matches will be televised live on BT Sport for UK viewers to tune in to.

Among the highlights of the first round of fixtures was the Ruhr derby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke, with Dortmund winning 4-0.

Reigning champions Bayern Munich, who are four points clear of Dortmund, resume their quest to retain their title against Union Berlin this afternoon.

Scroll down for the full list of remaining fixtures for the 2019-20 season...

Fixtures

Gameweek 26

Saturday, May 16

2.30pm

Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke

2.30pm

RB Leipzig vs Freiburg

2.30pm

Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin

2.30pm

Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Paderborn

2.30pm

Augsburg vs Wolfsburg

5.30pm

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Mönchengladbach

Sunday, May 17

2.30pm

Köln vs Mainz

5pm

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich

Monday, May 18

7.30pm

Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen

Gameweek 27

May 22-24

TBC

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt

TBC

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen

TBC

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

TBC

Hertha Berlin vs Union Berlin

TBC

Mainz vs RB Leipzig

TBC

Freiburg vs Werder Bremen

TBC

Schalke vs Augsburg

TBC

Köln vs Fortuna Düsseldorf

TBC

Paderborn vs Hoffenheim

Gameweek 28

May 26-27

TBC

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich

TBC

RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin

TBC

Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg

TBC

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg

TBC

Werder Bremen vs Borussia Mönchengladbach

TBC

Hoffenheim vs Köln

TBC

Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Schalke

TBC

Augsburg vs Paderborn

TBC

Union Berlin vs Mainz

Gameweek 29

May 29-June 1

TBC

Bayern Munich vs Fortuna Düsseldorf

TBC

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Union Berlin

TBC

Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt

TBC

Hertha Berlin vs Augsburg

TBC

Mainz vs Hoffenheim

TBC

Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen

TBC

Schalke vs Werder Bremen

TBC

Köln vs RB Leipzig

TBC

Paderborn vs Borussia Dortmund

Gameweek 30

June 2-3 (rearranged fixture)

TBC

Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt

June 5-8

TBC

Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin

TBC

RB Leipzig vs Paderborn

TBC

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich

TBC

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz

TBC

Werder Bremen vs Wolfsburg

TBC

Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Hoffenheim

TBC

Freiburg vs Borussia Mönchengladbach

TBC

Augsburg vs Köln

TBC

Union Berlin vs Schalke

Gameweek 31

June 12-14

TBC

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Mönchengladbach

TBC

Wolfsburg vs Freiburg

TBC

Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig

TBC

Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund

TBC

Hertha Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt

TBC

Mainz vs Augsburg

TBC

Schalke vs Bayer Leverkusen

TBC

Köln vs Union Berlin

TBC

Paderborn vs Werder Bremen

Gameweek 32

June 16-17

TBC

Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz

TBC

RB Leipzig vs Fortuna Düsseldorf

TBC

Bayer Leverkusen vs Köln

TBC

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Wolfsburg

TBC

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Schalke

TBC

Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich

TBC

Freiburg vs Hertha Berlin

TBC

Augsburg vs Hoffenheim

TBC

Union Berlin vs Paderborn

Gameweek 33

June 20

2.30pm

Bayern Munich vs Freiburg

2.30pm

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund

2.30pm

Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin

2.30pm

Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Augsburg

2.30pm

Hertha Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen

2.30pm

Mainz vs Werder Bremen

2.30pm

Schalke vs Wolfsburg

2.30pm

Köln vs Eintracht Frankfurt

2.30pm

Paderborn vs Borussia Mönchengladbach

Gameweek 34

June 27

2.30pm

Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim

2.30pm

Bayer Leverkusen vs Mainz

2.30pm

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Hertha Berlin

2.30pm

Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich

2.30pm

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Paderborn

2.30pm

Werder Bremen vs Köln

2.30pm

Freiburg vs Schalke

2.30pm

Augsburg vs RB Leipzig

2.30pm

Union Berlin vs Fortuna Düsseldorf

