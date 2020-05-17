Bundesliga on TV: How to watch every German football fixture on UK TV and live online this weekend

AFP via Getty Images

Football fans rejoice: every single Bundesliga game this weekend is available to watch live as German top-flight football returns.

The Bundesliga is the first major European league to restart following the easing of lockdown restrictions by the German government, with gameweek 26 of the season to kick off today.

BT Sport has exclusive rights to Bundesliga football in the UK - and fans will be able to watch all 10 games on TV and live stream them online.

The action restarts on Sunday as Cologne host Mainz at 2:30pm before champions Bayern Munich travel to Union Berlin for a 5pm kick-off (also on BT Sport 1).

There's one more game left on Monday night, with Werder Bremen hosting Bayer Leverkusen at 7:30pm on BT Sport 1.

BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch all the games on TV, and live stream them online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Gameweek 26

Saturday, May 16 2.30pm Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 2.30pm RB Leipzig vs Freiburg 2.30pm Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin 2.30pm Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Paderborn 2.30pm Augsburg vs Wolfsburg 5.30pm Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Mönchengladbach Sunday, May 17 2.30pm Köln vs Mainz 5pm Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich Monday, May 18 7.30pm Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen

Schedule subject to change.

