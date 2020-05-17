Bundesliga on TV: How to watch every German football fixture on UK TV and live online this weekend
Football fans rejoice: every single Bundesliga game this weekend is available to watch live as German top-flight football returns.
The Bundesliga is the first major European league to restart following the easing of lockdown restrictions by the German government, with gameweek 26 of the season to kick off today.
BT Sport has exclusive rights to Bundesliga football in the UK - and fans will be able to watch all 10 games on TV and live stream them online.
The action restarts on Sunday as Cologne host Mainz at 2:30pm before champions Bayern Munich travel to Union Berlin for a 5pm kick-off (also on BT Sport 1).
🚨 The news you've been waiting for 🚨
Dortmund v Schalke
Leipzig v Freiburg
Hoffenheim v Hertha
Augsburg v Wolfsburg
Dusseldorf v Paderborn
Frankfurt v Gladbach
Cologne v Mainz
Union v Bayern
Bremen v Leverkusen
Watch 𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙍𝙔 Bundesliga game live this weekend on BT Sport 📺 pic.twitter.com/EdpVwveZH1
— 🇩🇪 Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport🇩🇪 (@btsportfootball)
There's one more game left on Monday night, with Werder Bremen hosting Bayer Leverkusen at 7:30pm on BT Sport 1.
BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch all the games on TV, and live stream them online via the video player and the BT Sport app.
Gameweek 26
Saturday, May 16
2.30pm
Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke
2.30pm
RB Leipzig vs Freiburg
2.30pm
Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin
2.30pm
Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Paderborn
2.30pm
Augsburg vs Wolfsburg
5.30pm
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Mönchengladbach
Sunday, May 17
2.30pm
Köln vs Mainz
5pm
Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich
Monday, May 18
7.30pm
Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen
Schedule subject to change.
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Evening Standard.
Read more
Bundesliga table: 2019/20 standings as German football returns
The Bundesliga stars Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool are scouting