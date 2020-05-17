Bundesliga on TV: How to watch every German football fixture on UK TV and live online this weekend

Tom Doyle
Evening Standard
AFP via Getty Images
AFP via Getty Images

Football fans rejoice: every single Bundesliga game this weekend is available to watch live as German top-flight football returns.

The Bundesliga is the first major European league to restart following the easing of lockdown restrictions by the German government, with gameweek 26 of the season to kick off today.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

BT Sport has exclusive rights to Bundesliga football in the UK - and fans will be able to watch all 10 games on TV and live stream them online.

The action restarts on Sunday as Cologne host Mainz at 2:30pm before champions Bayern Munich travel to Union Berlin for a 5pm kick-off (also on BT Sport 1).

There's one more game left on Monday night, with Werder Bremen hosting Bayer Leverkusen at 7:30pm on BT Sport 1.

BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch all the games on TV, and live stream them online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Gameweek 26

Saturday, May 16

2.30pm

Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke

2.30pm

RB Leipzig vs Freiburg

2.30pm

Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin

2.30pm

Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Paderborn

2.30pm

Augsburg vs Wolfsburg

5.30pm

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Mönchengladbach

Sunday, May 17

2.30pm

Köln vs Mainz

5pm

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich

Monday, May 18

7.30pm

Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen

Schedule subject to change.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Evening Standard.

Read more

Bundesliga table: 2019/20 standings as German football returns

The Bundesliga stars Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool are scouting

The Bundesliga teams UK fans should follow

What to Read Next