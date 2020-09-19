Bundesliga 2020-21: VfB Stuttgart vs. Freiburg 04 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

VfB Stuttgart will be without attacker Nicolas Gonzalez when they open their Bundesliga 2020-21 campaign against Freiburg on Saturday, September 19. The Bundesliga 2020-21 VfB Stuttgart vs Freiburg will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Arena. Both sides will be eyeing to open their campaign on a winning note. The Bundesliga 2020-21 VfB Stuttgart vs Freiburg will kick off at 7 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Bundesliga 2020-21 VfB Stuttgart vs. Freiburg 04: Team news, Injury Update

VfB Stuttgart will be without Gonzalez and Thommy who have been sidelined due to thigh and elbow injures respectively. While, Förster (calf), Mavropanos (muscular) are doutbful for the upcoming game. Meanwhile, they will also miss their star player Nicolas Gonzalez when they play host to Freiburg.

Freiburg, on the other hand, will miss Flekken and Haberer in their opening game. Both the players are on the treatment table due to elbow and ankle injures. Whereas, Schlotterbeck (muscular) and Til (ankle) are expected to miss the upcoming game.

Bundesliga 2020–21 VfB Stuttgart probable playing XI Vs Freiburg 04: Kobel - Stenzel, Anton, Kempf - Wamangituka, Endo, Mangala, Sosa - Didavi, Castro (c) - Kalajdzic

Bundesliga 2019-20 Freiburg 04 Probable Line-up vs VfB Stuttgart: Müller - Schmid, Lienhart, Heintz, Günter (c) - Sallai, Santamaria, Höfler, Grifo - Petersen, Höler

Where to watch the Bundesliga 2020-21 VfB Stuttgart vs. Freiburg 04 match live in India (TV channels)?

VfB Stuttgart will welcome Freiburg 04 at Midnight on Saturday. The Bundesliga 2020-21 VfB Stuttgart vs. Freiburg 04 that match will be played at the Allianz Arena will not be broadcasted on any TV channel in India.

How and where to watch the online Bundesliga 2020-21 VfB Stuttgart vs. Freiburg 04 match live streaming?

Bundesliga 2020-21 VfB Stuttgart vs. Freiburg 04live stream will be available on the Fancode app.