A bunch of Swarovski jewelry is on sale on Amazon just in time for Mother’s Day

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Mother’s Day falls on May 8 this year, so that means it’s time to spoil Mom! And if you need a gift idea, you can never go wrong with a little something sparkly.

If your mom’s jewelry box could use a few new eye-catching pieces, look no further than Amazon. Currently, Amazon has several gorgeous pieces of Swarovski crystal jewelry on sale. Timeless and versatile, these Swarovski pieces go with any outfit and are wearable all year round, so don’t wait to add your favorite items to your cart. Whether you’re buying a piece of jewelry for your mom, grandmother or for yourself, opening up one of these gorgeous pieces is sure to wow.

Keep scrolling to shop five pieces of Swarovski jewelry that are on sale now!

1. SWAROVSKI Women’s Emily Tennis Style Bracelet, $77.57 (Orig. $99)

This tennis bracelet is a total statement maker. The bezel-set crystals on this rhodium-plated bracelet are stunning, and this style is perfect to wear on its own or to add to an existing stack of bracelets.

2. SWAROVSKI Women’s Attract Trilogy Crystal Earrings, $71 (Orig. $89)

These drop earrings feature a trio of crystals that beautifully sway as you move. If you want to go the extra mile, pair these earrings with the matching necklace (that is also on sale) for an unforgettable gift.

3. SWAROVSKI Women’s Vittore Crystal Ring, $132 (Orig. $165)

This gorgeous ring is “embellished with white, drop-shaped stones that reflect and refract light.” The pear-shaped crystals are unique and offer a more modern take on the eternity band.

4. SWAROVSKI Women’s Creativity Circle Necklace, $60 (Orig. $79)

This beautiful necklace is for dressing up or down, depending on your outfit. It looks just as lovely with a little black dress as it does with a casual tee.

5. SWAROVSKI Women’s Attract Earrings, $47.20 (Orig. $59)

You can never go wrong with a pair of simple studs. These square crystal earrings look great on the ear and are a stunning everyday piece.

