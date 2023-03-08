Bumrah undergoes back surgery as India eye return before Cricket World Cup

India are hopeful Jasprit Bumrah will be fit in time for the Cricket World Cup after he underwent back surgery in New Zealand on Monday.

The fast bowler has struggled with fitness issues over the past year and has not played any cricket since September last year after a reported stress reaction.

Bumrah withdrew at the time from a home white-ball series with South Africa and saw a subsequent attempt to return to action hindered against Sri Lanka in January.

Now, having undergone a successful operation, he faces a prolonged recovery, with the BCCI hopeful he will be back to full fitness ahead of a home World Cup starting in October.

The 29-year-old is expected to remain in New Zealand until the end of March, with surgery ruling him out of participation in both the 2023 IPL season and a potential World Test Championship final.

From there, the BCCI hope for him to resume training and bowling by August, with a steady workload increase ahead of the 50-over tournament two months later.

Bumrah already missed India's campaign in last year's T20 World Cup, as they reached the semi-finals before suffering a dramatic 10-wicket loss to England.

His absence does not look to have been felt during their current red-ball series against Australia however, with the hosts leading 2-1 ahead of the fourth and final Test starting Thursday.

Captain Rohit Sharma has already warned against rushing him back prematurely, as India seek to win a first World Cup since 2011.