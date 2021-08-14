Bumrah Scored Five Ducks in 2021, But Next Player's Name Will Shock You

India and England are currently engaged in a fiery battle at Lord’s in the 2nd of the five-match Test series. The visitors made a reasonable total of 364 runs in the first innings after KL Rahul’s magnificent century and Rohit Sharma’s 83. The hosts fought back, going to lunch at 216/3 on Day 3.

However, Jasprit Bumrah has got his name attached to a record he won’t be too proud of. Following his dismissal on a duck in the first innings, Bumrah is now on top of the list of cricketers, who got out on zero the most number of times in 2021 across platforms. He has been dismissed on zero five times this year. In his entire test match career, he has been sent back to the pavilion 12 times without opening his account.

Bumrah, however, made his best score in the first innings of the first Test at Nottingham when he pulled off 28 runs, including three boundaries and a maximum.

A shocking name on this list is Virat Kohli, who has been dismissed on a golden duck on four occasions this year. Unfortunately, he is just behind Bumrah in getting out on zero in 2021. The Indian skipper’s last duck came in the first Test against England last week when he edged a ball off James Anderson to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

Kohli has made 631 runs in 15 innings across formats with an average of 42 in 2021. He has also hit seven half-centuries but is yet to score a hundred.

Players like KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Ishant Sharma and Washington Sundar have been dismissed on zero twice each this year.

Among foreign players, England’s Johnny Bairstow, Rory Joseph Burns are among nine players, who were dismissed on zero at least four times this year.

The rain-affected first Test between India and England at Nottingham ended in a draw.

