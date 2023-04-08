Bummer: Weather woes cancel finale of South Carolina-LSU baseball series

Saturday’s rubber game between No. 1 LSU and No. 6 South Carolina has been canceled due to inclement weather.

The Tigers and Gamecocks were initially scheduled to play a three-day series starting Thursday, rain has wreaked havoc on the series. After playing Thursday night’s opener, the teams attempted to play a Friday doubleheader but could only get through one game before they postponed the series’ final contest to Saturday.

Due to SEC rules, Saturday is the last day LSU and USC can play. Teams must play three games within a three-day window. With the cancellation, the series ends in a 1-1 tie.

Powered by two home runs and eight RBIs by star freshman Ethan Petry, USC won the series opener Thursday night 13-5, and the Gamecocks were on the cusp of winning the series in Friday’s first game before Gavin Dugas tied the game with a grand slam in the eighth.

The third game of the series was supposed to take place about an hour after Friday’s first game, but the grounds crew put the tarp on the field soon after the game ended, and the coaching staffs conferred multiple times before the game was ultimately postponed.

The Gamecocks (28-4, 9-2 SEC) will look to bounce back from their first home loss of the season after starting 19-0 at Founders Park. They host USC Upstate on Tuesday night at Founders Park.