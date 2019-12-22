With the final 2019 World Ranking set for release, here’s everyone who’s already qualified for the 2020 Masters

The 2020 Masters begins in 109 days … but who’s counting, right? With the last men’s pro tournaments of 2019 wrapping up this weekend, the final Official World Golf Ranking is about to come out. All golfers ranked in the top 50 at the end of 2019 receive invites to Augusta National, which means 12 golfers not previous eligible for the Masters are about to secure their place in the field.

Adding these dozen players brings the current expected field to 89 when you discount past champions who no longer compete in the tournament.

Cameron Smith was ranked 53rd heading into the Australian PGA Championship and with a two-way tie for third or better could have moved inside the top 50 and bumped out fellow Presidents Cup teammate Adam Hadwin. Smith, however, finished T-10, keeping the top 50 in place from the previous week

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The last significant jump came two weeks ago when Jazz Janewattananond won the Indonesian Masters, jumping from 57th to 45th in the World Ranking. That bumped Keegan Bradley outside the top 50, which means he’ll have to figure out another way to qualify for Augusta in 2020 if he hopes to play there in April.

RELATED: Brooks Koepka listed as the favorite for the 2020 Masters

Here is the list of expected invitees, with the qualification criteria listed below. Suffice it to say, there are still a few ways for golfers to get in the Masters. All winners of a PGA Tour event with full FedEx Cup points between now and April who aren’t otherwise qualified earn invitations. Additionally, the top 50 in the World Ranking a week prior to the Masters also will get in.

Story continues

Tommy Aaron, 1*

Byeong Hun An, 18

Abraham Ancer, 17, 18

John Augenstein (a), 7

Jack Burke, Jr., 1*

Angel Cabrera, 1

Rafa Cabrera Bello, 18

Patrick Cantlay, 12, 15, 16, 17, 18

Paul Casey, 17, 18

Cameron Champ, 16

Corey Conners, 17

Charles Coody, 1*

Fred Couples, 1

Ben Crenshaw, 1*

Jason Day, 4, 12, 18

Bryson DeChambeau, 17, 18

Tyler Duncan, 16

Nick Faldo, 1*

Tony Finau, 12, 14, 17, 18

Matt Fitzpatrick, 18

Tommy Fleetwood, 14, 18

Raymond Floyd, 1*

Rickie Fowler, 12, 17, 18

Dylan Frittelli, 16

Sergio Garcia, 1, 18

Lucas Glover, 17

Bob Goalby, 1*

Lanto Griffin, 16

Adam Hadwin, 18

Justin Harding, 12

Tyrrell Hatton, 18

Max Homa, 16

Billy Horschel, 18

Charles Howell III, 17

Sungjae Im, 17, 18

Shugo Imahira, 18

Trevor Immelman, 1

Jazz Janewattananond, 18

Dustin Johnson, 2, 12, 15, 17, 18

Zach Johnson, 1, 3

Sung Kang, 16

Si Woo Kim, 5

Kevin Kisner, 17, 18

Brooks Koepka, 2, 4, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, 18

Jason Kokrak, 17

Matt Kuchar, 12, 17, 18

Bernhard Langer, 1

Nate Lashley, 16

Marc Leishman, 17, 18

Yuxin Lin (a), 9

Shane Lowry, 3, 14, 16

Sandy Lyle, 1

Hideki Matsuyama, 17, 18

Rory McIlroy, 5, 16, 17, 18

Lukas Michel (a), 10

Phil Mickelson, 1

Larry Mize, 1

Francesco Molinari, 3, 12, 18

Sebastian Munoz, 16

Kevin Na, 16, 18

Jack Nicklaus, 1*

Joaquin Niemann, 16

Andy Ogletree (a), 7

Jose Maria Olazabal, 1

Mark O’Meara, 1*

Louis Oosthuizen, 17, 18

C.T. Pan, 16

Victor Perez, 18

Gary Player, 1*

J.T. Poston, 16

Ian Poulter, 12, 18

Andrew Putnam, 18

Jon Rahm, 12, 13, 17, 18

Chez Reavie, 13, 16, 17, 18

Patrick Reed, 1, 16, 17, 18

Justin Rose, 13, 17, 18

Xander Schauffele, 12, 13, 17, 18

Charl Schwartzel, 1

Adam Scott, 1, 17, 18

James Sugrue (a), 8

Webb Simpson, 5, 12, 17, 18

Vijay Singh, 1

Brandt Snedeker, 17, 18

Jordan Spieth, 1, 2, 3, 15, 18

Craig Stadler, 1*

Henrik Stenson, 3, 18

Justin Thomas, 4, 12, 18

Brendon Todd, 16

Erik van Rooyen, 18

Jimmy Walker, 4

Matt Wallace, 15, 18

Bubba Watson, 1, 12, 18

Tom Watson, 1*

Mike Weir, 1

Lee Westwood, 14

Bernd Wiesberger, 18

Danny Willett, 1, 18

Matthew Wolff, 16

Gary Woodland, 2, 13, 16, 17, 18

Tiger Woods, 1, 12, 16, 18

Ian Woosnam, 1

Fuzzy Zoeller, 17*











































































































































































































Retired past champion = *

Qualification categories (* = already finished qualifying)

1: Masters champions (lifetime)*

2: U.S. Open champions (five years)*

3: Open champions (five years)*

4: PGA champion (five years)*

5: Players champion (three years)

6: Current Olympic gold medalist (one year)*

7: Current U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up (one year)

8: Current British Amateur champion (one year)*

9: Current Asia-Pacific Amateur champion (one year)

10: Current U.S. Mid-Amateur champion (one year)

11: Current Latin America Amateur champion (one year)

12: First 12 players, including ties, in the previous year's Masters*

13: First 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's U.S. Open*

14: First 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's Open Championship*

15: First 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's PGA Championship*

16: Winners of PGA Tour regular-season and playoff events that award at least a full allocation of FedEx Cup points

17: Qualifiers from the previous year's season-ending Tour Championship (top 30 in FedEx Cup)

18: 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year

19: 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters







































Check out Golf Digest Schools for the best in video golf instruction

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Originally Appeared on Golf Digest

