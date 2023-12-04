Bumitama Agri Ltd.'s (SGX:P8Z) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

Most readers would already know that Bumitama Agri's (SGX:P8Z) stock increased by 8.0% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Bumitama Agri's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Bumitama Agri is:

15% = Rp2.2t ÷ Rp15t (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every SGD1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn SGD0.15 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Bumitama Agri's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To begin with, Bumitama Agri seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 8.6%. Probably as a result of this, Bumitama Agri was able to see an impressive net income growth of 26% over the last five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared Bumitama Agri's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 26% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Bumitama Agri is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Bumitama Agri Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Bumitama Agri has a three-year median payout ratio of 39% (where it is retaining 61% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Bumitama Agri is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Moreover, Bumitama Agri is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 41% of its profits over the next three years. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 14%.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Bumitama Agri's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

