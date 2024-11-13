Bumble’s son is first British winner of ‘drug-free’ Las Vegas bodybuilding event

When not competing, Ben Lloyd is a personal trainer - Instagram

The son of David “Bumble” Lloyd, the legendary cricketer, commentator and coach, has become the first British winner of a “drug-free” bodybuilding event in Las Vegas.

Accrington-born Ben Lloyd, 40, won the Natural Olympia, a competition for elite bodybuilders who do not use performance-enhancing drugs or steroids. The aim is to promote a safer version of the sport.

Lloyd trained for 35 weeks for the event, which pitted him against 26 bodybuilders from over the world, and earned him $12,000.

“I am over the moon,” he said. “It was a very good experience, there has been a lot of travelling as I have been to Austria, Germany, Denmark and in two weeks I will be going back for another show.

“It has been a good year so far. I am the only person from the UK who has won the Natural Olympia, and this is the biggest of all the shows.”

David Lloyd became one of the best-loved voices on Sky Sports’ cricket coverage - PA/Mike Egerton

The International Natural Bodybuilding Association runs tight drug and steroid testing (in and out of competition) on its bodybuilders and imposes penalties from year-long suspensions to lifetime bans if positive results are entered.

Explaining why he chose “natural” bodybuilding, Lloyd said: “It is for health reasons. It is a bit risky going down the other route and I have always preferred the straight way.

“Go and watch a show. That lets you realise what is achievable.

“People don’t realise there is a drug-free one, and you think it is achievable and think they are not just massive monsters.”

Lloyd’s father is a beloved figure in the world of cricket. He played nine Tests for England and was a stalwart for his home county, Lancashire, before enjoying one of the most varied post-playing careers in the game as an umpire, coach of the national team and, latterly and most famously, a beloved commentator with Sky.