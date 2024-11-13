Bumble’s son is first British winner of ‘drug-free’ Las Vegas bodybuilding event
The son of David “Bumble” Lloyd, the legendary cricketer, commentator and coach, has become the first British winner of a “drug-free” bodybuilding event in Las Vegas.
Accrington-born Ben Lloyd, 40, won the Natural Olympia, a competition for elite bodybuilders who do not use performance-enhancing drugs or steroids. The aim is to promote a safer version of the sport.
Lloyd trained for 35 weeks for the event, which pitted him against 26 bodybuilders from over the world, and earned him $12,000.
“I am over the moon,” he said. “It was a very good experience, there has been a lot of travelling as I have been to Austria, Germany, Denmark and in two weeks I will be going back for another show.
“It has been a good year so far. I am the only person from the UK who has won the Natural Olympia, and this is the biggest of all the shows.”
The International Natural Bodybuilding Association runs tight drug and steroid testing (in and out of competition) on its bodybuilders and imposes penalties from year-long suspensions to lifetime bans if positive results are entered.
Explaining why he chose “natural” bodybuilding, Lloyd said: “It is for health reasons. It is a bit risky going down the other route and I have always preferred the straight way.
“Go and watch a show. That lets you realise what is achievable.
“People don’t realise there is a drug-free one, and you think it is achievable and think they are not just massive monsters.”
Lloyd’s father is a beloved figure in the world of cricket. He played nine Tests for England and was a stalwart for his home county, Lancashire, before enjoying one of the most varied post-playing careers in the game as an umpire, coach of the national team and, latterly and most famously, a beloved commentator with Sky.