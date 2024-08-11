Bulut expects it to take time to build-up Ramsey fitness

Aaron Ramsey re-joined Cardiff City in 2023 [Huw Evans Picture Agency]

Cardiff City boss Erol Bulut expects it to take time to build up the fitness of Wales captain Aaron Ramsey.

Ramsey played 90 minutes for Cardiff in their opening day defeat to Sunderland, something he struggled to do very often last season as he was beset by injury issues.

“First of all we have to be happy that he played 90 minutes,” Bulut said.

“First of all he has to stay healthy. We know he had been out for four months.

“He tried a lot today and worked hard. We have to work to make sure we mostly have Aaron on the field to play for us.

“He can play every week but every week two or three times? That we will have to manage.

“Aaron wants to be fit for the team.”