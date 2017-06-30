Bulls waive veteran point guard Rajon Rondo

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 26: Rajon Rondo #9 of the Chicago Bulls warms up before the game against the Boston Celtics during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 26, 2017 at TD Garden in Boston, MA. (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) -- The Chicago Bulls have waived veteran point guard Rajon Rondo.

The Bulls bought out Rondo for $3 million Friday rather than exercise a $13.4 million option for next season. He signed a two-year deal to come to Chicago last summer.

The 31-year-old Rondo was in and out of the rotation, chided Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade for criticizing the team's effort and finished the season on a strong note before missing the final four playoff games against Boston because of a broken right thumb.

The four-time All-Star averaged 7.8 points and 6.7 assists. The Bulls had said Rondo would probably be back, but he became expendable when they acquired Kris Dunn from Minnesota in the Butler trade on draft night.

Chicago also waived guard Isaiah Canaan.