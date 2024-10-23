Bulls vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

.

The Chicago Bulls play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center

The Chicago Bulls have not won any games while the New Orleans Pelicans have not won any games

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 23, 2024

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: GCSEN / WVUE

Away TV: Chicago Sports Network

Home Radio: WWL 870 AM / 105.3 FM

Away Radio: 670 The Score

