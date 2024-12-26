Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Bulls vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Chicago Bulls play against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena

The Chicago Bulls are spending $12,949,937 per win while the Atlanta Hawks are spending $11,391,518 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday December 26, 2024

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Atlanta

Away TV: Chicago Sports Network

Home Radio: WZGC

Away Radio: 670 The Score

