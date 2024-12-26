Bulls vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Chicago Bulls play against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena
The Chicago Bulls are spending $12,949,937 per win while the Atlanta Hawks are spending $11,391,518 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday December 26, 2024
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Atlanta
Away TV: Chicago Sports Network
Home Radio: WZGC
Away Radio: 670 The Score
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Bulls vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest