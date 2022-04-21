Bulls vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (0-1) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (0-0) at Fiserv Forum

Game Time: 9:30 PM EDT on Wednesday April 20, 2022

Chicago Bulls 9, Milwaukee Bucks 0 (Q1 10:13)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Total reversal from Game 1 as #Bulls start with a 9-0 lead. Bulls fans are getting loud early in Fiserv – 9:54 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Bucks turned ball over on each of first three possessions, then missed long jumpers on the next two

Bulls ahead 9-0 on strength of fastbreak DeRozan/Williams buckets and 5 points from Nikola Vucevic. Great start – 9:53 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Tonight it’s the Bucks forced to take a frustration timeout after going down 9-0 in the opening two minutes. – 9:53 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

9-0 start the right way around this time 😤 – 9:53 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Bulls start Game 2 on a 9-0 run. – 9:53 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Bulls start the game with three excellent defensive plays, forcing a pair of turnovers and two transition baskets.

In less than a minute, the Bulls are already close to scoring more transition points tonight (4 pts in transition) than in all of Game 1 (5 pts). – 9:53 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

A reversal from Game 1 as the #Bulls jump out 9-0 on the #Bucks in the opening two minutes. Milwaukee turned it over three times. – 9:53 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Couldn’t get a better defensive start. 9-0, Bulls. Timeout, Bucks.

Bucks opened Game 1 with 9-0 run – 9:53 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Turnover from Middleton on the first possession. Turnover from Antetokounmpo on the second possession.

Turnover from Middleton on the third possession.

Not an ideal start for the Bucks. – 9:52 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks-Bulls. Game 2.

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

We are live on ⁦@WBBMNewsradio⁩ ⁦@Chicago Bulls⁩ Let's get this Bulls Nation.

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

"Be greedy!" 🍽

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

About that time for a late one in Milwaukee!

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

It's time for Bucks Basketball!!

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Pat's ready.

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Bobby Portis can walk away from a bad player option and be a FA this summer … just saying. – 9:43 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Since the Nets scored a billion points on Milwaukee in game 2 of that series last year…

They’re 1-6 in the playoffs – 9:42 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Compete together. 😤

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Aaron Rodgers is courtside for Bulls-Bucks. – 9:40 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

DeMar DeRozan in the “Fade To Black” Kobe 9s.

@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/q1udQQXF6c – 9:37 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Jrue making dreams come true.

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

👀🔴 – 9:30 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Getting close to Game 2. #Bulls

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Bobby tallied the first double-double of his playoff career in Game 1 with 10 points & 12 rebounds.

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Flight 8 getting warm.

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Game 2 starters in Milwaukee.

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Game 2 starters in Milwaukee.

@Calamos | #SeeRed

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Our same 5 tonight:

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Our same 5 tonight:

🏁 @Audi

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bill and I are in section 110. Lower bowl across from the Bulls bench. Say hello. Bulls Nation ! ⁦@Chicago Bulls⁩

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Ready for business.

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Ready for business.

@betwayusa | #GetItLocked

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Sunday was the ninth time Giannis posted 25+ points and 15+ rebounds in the playoffs.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

White out conditions.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

The Bucks took Game 1 Sunday 93-86 and held the Bulls to just 32.3% shooting.

🔄 @betwayusa Game Rewind. pic.twitter.com/C7tLY5NeEP – 8:24 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Black attire again for Game 2.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Neutral tones.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Neutral tones.

📸 @MotorolaUS

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks center Serge Ibaka gets some pregame work in.

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Hoodie boys.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Already locked in.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Already locked in.

📸 @MotorolaUS

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

After being optimistic about George Hill’s availability for this series, #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said George Hill’s abdominal strain will keep him out for at least a few more days. – 7:52 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Covered lot of big Chicago sporting events alongside ⁦@DRoan⁩, who is retiring next month. Just in case this is last one—-or close—-wanted to take advantage and snag this for posterity.

You’re gonna hear a lot of nice things over coming weeks about Dan. They’re all true. pic.twitter.com/hXuiGcbGNv – 7:46 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Bucket hat Ibaka.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Bucket hat Ibaka.

📸 @MotorolaUS

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Always a pleasure reconnecting with an iconic , legendary Chicago sports TV anchor ⁦@danroan⁩….Dan, ⁦@mark_giangreco⁩ Johnny Morris, Jim Rose Tim Weigel , Chet Coppock were day in day out bigger than life in our city for decades. Local TV sports was must watch.

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls preview ⁦@Chicago Bulls⁩ ⁦@WBBMNewsradio⁩ ⁦@670TheScore⁩ 8:15 pre

I remain convinced that Paul Meyer will file a gamer, sidebar and notebook from Milwaukee today even though he has just passed. Go well, lad. – 6:49 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

We have some digital copies of @NBA2K to give away 👀

Reply with a random Bulls-related picture for a chance to win one! (And mention if you’d like PlayStation or Xbox) – 6:40 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

The friendship DeMar DeRozan has with Jrue Holiday is a long one, but the goal remains the same – beat him. To do that in this series, DeRozan knows Holiday’s defensive intensity has to be matched. Plus, a Lonzo Ball update, and it’s not great.

Read it:

chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/4/2… – 6:37 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Pregame the Game with tonight’s cocktail of the game: Watermelon Ranch Water.

🍹 @Casamigos pic.twitter.com/pepFkir0cw – 6:26 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

4 hours before tip! @bulls ⁦@Milwaukee Bucks⁩ ⁦@WBBMNewsradio⁩ ⁦@670TheScore⁩ 8:15 pre. Living the dream!

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Will the Bucks score more or less than 65 points by halftime?

📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/J2YiaaA2z2 – 5:25 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

This appears to be a photo of DeRozan vs Holiday in high school, from raptors republic #Bulls

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Patrick Williams on guarding Giannis: “First of all, don’t be scared. I feel like a lot of people in this league are scared or nervous to guard guys like that.

“But he puts his pants on the same way I do. Just knowing he is good, but he’s not God.” #Bulls – 4:21 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Anxiously awaiting tipoff.

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

A few more hours #SeeRed

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

DeRozan was talking old times today, so I asked about Tim Floyd’s recruiting pitch to go to USC: “I’m pretty sure it had to do something with a lot of cuss words. He sold me on staying home and playing. So it worked. But I’m pretty sure it had a lot of cuss words in it.” #Bulls – 4:15 PM