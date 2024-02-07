Bulls urged to clean house ahead of trade deadline despite rumors

This trade deadline will be an important one for the Chicago Bulls, who have a few different pathways to consider. Zach LaVine is out for the remainder of the season as he will undergo surgery on his foot. But while a potential trade involving him may be off the table, they will still have a bunch of other guys they could decide to move.

DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso, and Andre Drummond are prime trade candidates, as two are in the final year of their respective contracts (DeRozan and Drummond), and Caruso’s value is at an all-time high. They could net some serious draft capital in return for all of them (in separate trades).

Rick O’Donnell of SB Nation recently wrote in an article that the Bulls should be sellers, urging them to reset the roster.

“The Bulls are past due for a pivot, but there’s still time to salvage a few assets out of this era,” O’Donnell wrote. “With Zach LaVine officially done for the year after right foot surgery and Patrick Williams also sidelined with a foot injury, Chicago needs to face reality and move some of their coveted veterans for young players and draft picks. Alex Caruso is said to be in demand for contenders around the league, and the Bulls should sell him off to the highest bidder. DeMar DeRozan can help a playoff team, too, and the fact that his contract expires after this season may actually make him more appealing. Andre Drummond remains one of the league’s better backup centers on a minimum contract, and his ability to own the offensive glass makes him a unique matchup in a playoff setting.”

However, this mindset goes against the recent rumor that the Bulls could stand pat at the deadline, as they supposedly want to continue to compete for the Play-In.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire