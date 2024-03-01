Bulls’ tough win over Cavaliers marks new era of younger players

The Chicago Bulls welcomed the Cleveland Cavaliers to United Center on Wednesday night. Fresh off a brutal loss to the Detroit Pistons, the Bulls were looking to bounce back in a big way. And while they didn’t manage to blowout the Cavaliers or earn an easy win, they got something better – a gritty victory in double overtime.

The win showed that the Bulls are fully capable of gritting out victories when they need to, and it also showed that Chicago should be able to trust their younger core of players, too. Andre Drummond and DeMar DeRozan contributed to the win, but the Bulls’ younger guys were the big reason they brought home a win.

The Chicago Bulls Central YouTube channel spoke about how the game proved that the Bulls can trust their young core.

Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Julian Phillips, and Onurlap Bitim all played significant minutes in the Bulls’ win over the Cavaliers.

