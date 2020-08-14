Bulls fire coach Jim Boylen seeking 'evolution in leadership'

The Chicago Bulls announced first thing Friday morning that Jim Boylen will no longer be the team’s coach.

Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas said in a statement:

"After doing a comprehensive evaluation and giving the process the time it deserved, I ultimately decided that a fresh approach and evolution in leadership was necessary. This was a very difficult decision, but it is time for our franchise to take that next step as we move in a new direction and era of Chicago Bulls basketball. Jim is a great human being that cares deeply about this organization and the game of basketball. I want to thank him for his professionalism and commitment to the franchise."

The Chicago Bulls relieved Jim Boylen of his coaching duties.

