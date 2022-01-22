Bulls outraged with Grayson Allen’s actions

Adrian Wojnarowski: Bulls have expressed public and private outage to league office on Allen’s Flagrant 2 foul on Friday night — coupled with his personal history of plays considered to be dirty. Billy Donovan said, “He had a history of this…it was really dangerous.”

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

The problem with all the outcry of suspend Grayson Allen because of his past … his NBA record is pretty clean. It was just the second Flagrant 2 he’s ever had, and a Summer League ejection is the only other mark. His worst moments were in college, before the NBA. – 3:57 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The Bucks are listing Giannis Antetokounmpo as doubtful for today’s game vs. the Kings due to right knee soreness. Grayson Allen (hip soreness) is probable. Tyrese Haliburton is expected back in the lineup for Sacramento after missing the past two games.

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Bulls guard Alex Caruso will undergo surgery and miss at least 6-to-8 weeks after suffering a fractured right wrist last night. Grayson Allen was issued a Flagrant 2 foul on the play. – 3:50 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

The Bulls have confirmed that Caruso will have surgery on the right wrist next week, and will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks. Grayson Allen has removed the heart of the Bulls, and did it with a smirk. – 3:45 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Grayson Allen needs to be suspended for at least one game. At least.

I watched that play at least 20 times. Allen’s initial contest was fine. His left hand was on the ball. It was a foul, but that’s all. Then when he swung his right arm at Caruso is when it went WAY too far. – 3:42 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks injury report for tonight’s game against the Kings:

DOUBTFUL: Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness)

PROBABLE: Grayson Allen (left hip soreness)

OUT: Brook Lopez (back surgery), Lindell Wigginton (health and safety protocols) – 1:47 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

The boos Grayson Allen receives when Bucks are in Chicago on March 4 might crumble the roof of the United Center – 1:23 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

On Chicago radio the #Bucks Grayson Allen is Public Enemy No. 1 for his flagrant foul on Alex Caruso.

The #Bulls went hard, too.

“I hope the league takes a hard look at some thing like that.”

“Dude just grabbed me out of the air. It’s kind of bulls—t.”

jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 12:45 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Grayson Allen pretended to make a play on the ball not once but twice. Can’t believe a Bulls player didn’t get in his face with Caruso on the floor. – 4:33 AM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Alex Caruso, asked if Grayson Allen came over to check on him after taking him out: “No.” – 11:39 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

“Kind of bullshit. Don’t know what else you could have done about it.” Caruso on the Grayson Allen foul. – 11:37 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Grayson Allen … your new public enemy No. 1 … as Bulls lose to Bucks in a grimy game all around.

Read it:

chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 11:32 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

For those keeping track – Round 2 is Mar. 4, when Grayson Allen and the Bucks come to the UC. – 11:24 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Billy Donovan with some strong comments about Grayson Allen’s Flagrant 2 against Alex Caruso: “He has a history of this,” Donovan said. – 10:58 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Donovan isn’t holding back with Grayson Allen criticism. #Bulls – 10:58 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Donovan on Grayson Allen foul: “It was really bad. Really, really bad.”

Said it could’ve ended Caruso’s career. And Allen has a history of it. Said he hopes league takes a look at it. – 10:57 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

I typically root for 99.9% of NBA players to play well, earn that money and generally thrive in this league.

Grayson Allen is the 0.1% – 10:52 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

A young Grayson Allen “playing” with the neighbors. pic.twitter.com/1m68CG2dKw – 9:54 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Grayson Allen is back on the timeline… – 9:49 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Flagrant 2 … Grayson Allen … crack that Gatorade open in the locker room… – 9:49 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Grayson Allen ejected. Period. – 9:49 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Flagrant 2 for Grayson Allen on that foul to Alex Caruso. He’s been ejected. – 9:48 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

The officials have ruled Grayson Allen’s foul is a Flagrant 2.

Allen is ejected, and boos escort him out from the #Bulls fans. – 9:48 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

And Grayson Allen is ejected for a flagrant foul on Caruso, who seems to be OK. #Bulls down by 1 mid-3rdQ – 9:48 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Hard to see Grayson Allen getting the benefit of the doubt here. #Bulls – 9:47 PM

Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel

Expect Grayson Allen is be writing out a check to the NBA. Ridiculous. – 9:47 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Grayson Allen sends Alex Caruso to the floor—-is it a flagrant one or two? – 9:46 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Grayson Allen gonna Grayson Allen! pic.twitter.com/MRYRoHu6nS – 9:46 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Alex Caruso is up after absorbing hard foul from Grayson Allen and bouncing off floor. – 9:45 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

That’s a hard fall for Alex Caruso. he was sprinting down the floor and Grayson Allen grabbing his arm to prevent the layup.

It spun Caruso around and he hit the floor hard. After staying down for a minute, he is walking towards the Bulls bench. – 9:45 PM

KC Johnson: Wrote this last night. I’m told several Bulls were upset about Allen never checking on Caruso. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / January 22, 2022

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso sustained a fracture of his right wrist in last night’s game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Caruso will undergo surgery early next week and be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks. -via NBA.com / January 22, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso has suffered a fractured right wrist and will likely need surgery, sources tell ESPN. The injury occurred after a fall following a flagrant foul from Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen on Friday night. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 22, 2022