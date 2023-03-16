Bulls' Lonzo Ball will likely miss most, if not all, of the 2023-24 season after third knee surgery
Lonzo Ball reportedly couldn't run or jump after his most recent surgery. He's expected to undergo a third in the near future.
Lonzo Ball will likely miss all of next season.
The Chicago Bulls guard is set to undergo a third surgery on his left knee, and is expected to miss most, if not all of the 2023-24 season recovering, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Ball has already been ruled out for the rest of this season due to his lengthy knee injury. He hasn’t played since Jan. 14, 2022, and has already undergone two knee surgeries. He reportedly couldn’t run or jump after the most recent one in September.
in recent weeks, though his team initially expected him to miss just about six months recovering. Based on Charania’s timeline, however, Ball may not take the court again until the start of the 2024-25 season.
That’s pushing three full years away from the game.
Ball averaged 13 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 35 games with the Bulls before he tore his meniscus. The Bulls were sitting near the top of the Eastern Conference when he went down, but they finished in sixth and lost in the first round to the Milwaukee Bucks.
