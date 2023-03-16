Bulls' Lonzo Ball will likely miss most, if not all, of the 2023-24 season after third knee surgery

Lonzo Ball will likely miss all of next season.

The Chicago Bulls guard is set to undergo a third surgery on his left knee, and is expected to miss most, if not all of the 2023-24 season recovering, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will undergo a third surgery on his left knee that is expected to cost him most, if not all, of the 2023-24 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.



The sides are optimistic of the procedure reviving Ball's career. 🙏🏽 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 16, 2023

Ball has already been ruled out for the rest of this season due to his lengthy knee injury. He hasn’t played since Jan. 14, 2022, and has already undergone two knee surgeries. He reportedly couldn’t run or jump after the most recent one in September.

He has been contemplating the third surgery in recent weeks, though his team initially expected him to miss just about six months recovering. Based on Charania’s timeline, however, Ball may not take the court again until the start of the 2024-25 season.

That’s pushing three full years away from the game.

Lonzo Ball hasn't played in more than a year while dealing with a lengthy meniscus injury. (Kamil Krzaczynski/USA Today)

Ball averaged 13 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 35 games with the Bulls before he tore his meniscus. The Bulls were sitting near the top of the Eastern Conference when he went down, but they finished in sixth and lost in the first round to the Milwaukee Bucks.

