Bulls host the Grizzlies in non-conference play

Memphis Grizzlies (9-7, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (7-10, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -5.5; over/under is 242.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies visit the Chicago Bulls in a non-conference matchup.

The Bulls are 2-5 in home games. Chicago allows 122.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.2 points per game.

The Grizzlies have gone 3-4 away from home. Memphis is fourth in the league scoring 118.9 points per game while shooting 47.6%.

The Bulls average 16.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 14.1 per game the Grizzlies give up. The Grizzlies average 12.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than the Bulls give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic is averaging 20.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Bulls.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is shooting 44.9% and averaging 11.6 points for the Grizzlies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 117.7 points, 42.4 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.2 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 119.4 points, 48.3 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 8.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Adama Sanogo: day to day (knee), Patrick Williams: day to day (foot), Lonzo Ball: out (wrist).

Grizzlies: Ja Morant: day to day (hip), Zach Edey: out (ankle), Marcus Smart: day to day (illness), Vince Williams Jr.: out (ankle), GG Jackson II: out (foot ).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press