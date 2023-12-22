Bulls face the Cavaliers on 3-game win streak

Cleveland Cavaliers (16-13, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (13-17, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will attempt to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Cleveland.

The Bulls are 8-11 in Eastern Conference games. Chicago has a 5-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cavaliers are 2-2 against opponents in the Central Division. Cleveland is 6-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulls' 12.3 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 12.4 per game the Cavaliers allow. The Cavaliers are shooting 47.4% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 47.2% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coby White is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Bulls. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 24.1 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Max Strus is averaging 13.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Cavaliers. Sam Merrill is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 7-3, averaging 117.7 points, 45.8 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 114.6 points, 42.7 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Torrey Craig: out (foot), Henri Drell: out (thumb), Zach LaVine: out (foot), Onuralp Bitim: out (nose), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

Cavaliers: Evan Mobley: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Darius Garland: out (jaw), Donovan Mitchell: out (illness), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press