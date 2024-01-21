As the Bulls get closer to .500, what is next for Chicago?

After beating the Memphis Grizzlies, the Chicago Bulls find themselves just outside of being a .500 team for the first time in some while. Taking advantage of a dinged-up Memphis roster, the Bulls took care of business. The momentum continues to move in the right direction for Chicago to make the play-in tournament or perhaps even flirt with a full playoff spot by season’s end.

Players like Coby White, Andre Drummond, and Ayo Dosunmu continue to surprise, and Chicago’s overall health has also been generally trending in the right direction save for another minor injury for guard Zach LaVine to have to deal with. This brings up another question with the NBA’s 2024 trade deadline looming on Feb. 8:

What’s next for this ball club?

The host of the “Chicago Bulls Central” podcast Haize took some time on a recent episode to explore what the Bulls might have planned for the rest of the 2023-24 season. Check it out above!

