Bulls can't afford to fire Jim Boylen despite terrible record, report says

Jim Boylen has been a source of frustration for many people in and around the Bulls organization, players included, since he became the team's head coach in 2018.

Beyond his 39-84 record while at the helm, he's been criticized for his approach to practice, use of timeouts, injury management and lineup rotations. There had been speculation entering the summer that he would be replaced before next season, particularly because team president Arturas Karnisovas had recently been brought in to shake up the franchise's culture.

But because Bulls ownership has concerns about the cost of staff turnover amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Boylen might survive through the 2020-21 campaign, according to a report from the Chicago Sun-Times. The team is worth an estimated $3.2 billion, although lofty financial figures have not stopped owners around the sports world from finding excuses to pinch pennies.

The Bulls were 22-43 when the pandemic stopped their season short in March. As had been the case for much of the past decade, they showed occasional flashes of promise while generally underwhelming.

Rookie guard Coby White caught fire in the second half of the team's shortened season, but 23-year-old stretch big Lauri Markkanen failed to take the leap many hoped he could in his third time through an NBA schedule.

Regardless of whether or not the Bulls retain Boylen, they appear distanced from serious competitiveness, needing a legitimate superstar to chip away in the Eastern Conference. Still, keeping the same staff around as the past two years might indicate Chicago remains unwilling to do what it takes to dynamite its weak links.