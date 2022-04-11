Bulls beat Wolves 124-120 behind Patrick Williams' 35 points

  • Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) tries to get past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
    Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) tries to get past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
  • Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley, right, yells in front of referee David Guthrie and was called on his second technical foul that resulted in being ejected from the game after Beverley made a basket against the Chicago Bulls during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
    Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley, right, yells in front of referee David Guthrie and was called on his second technical foul that resulted in being ejected from the game after Beverley made a basket against the Chicago Bulls during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
  • Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) takes a shot over Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
    Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) takes a shot over Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
  • Chicago Bulls forward Troy Brown Jr. takes a shot over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
    Chicago Bulls forward Troy Brown Jr. takes a shot over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
  • Chicago Bulls forward Troy Brown Jr., left, drives past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
    Chicago Bulls forward Troy Brown Jr., left, drives past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
In this article:
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Patrick Williams scored a career-high 35 points and Ayo Dosunmu had 26 points in a season-high 45 minutes as the Chicago Bulls hung on for a 124-120 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night with both teams in rest-the-regulars mode in preparation for the postseason.

Troy Brown Jr. added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulls, who played without four starters and stopped a four-game losing streak. They nearly blew a 28-point second quarter lead after a spirited rally by the deep reserves for the Timberwolves, who didn't use any starters in the second half.

The Bulls already had the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference bracket secured. They'll face No. 3 seed Milwaukee in the first round, thanks to their concerning slide down the stretch. Chicago, which has returned to the playoffs after a four-year absence, shared the East's best record with Miami at the All-Star break.

The Wolves, who were locked into seventh place in the Western Conference earlier in the week, will host the Los Angeles Clippers in a play-in game Tuesday night.

Nathan Knight had 17 points and eight rebounds and Jaylen Nowell added 15 points for the Wolves, who outscored the Bulls 40-27 in the third quarter and pulled within 116-115 on a contested corner 3-pointer by little-used fan favorite Jake Layman with 1:42 to go.

Dosunmu, the only starter who played for the Bulls, dropped in a layup on the other end. The rookie from Illinois hit a 3-pointer on the next possession.

Williams, the fourth overall pick in the 2020 draft who missed 65 games earlier this season after tearing ligaments in his wrist and needing surgery, went 10 for 21 from the floor.

MISSING MEN

The Bulls had only 10 available players, with four starters sidelined. DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic had the night off, Zach LaVine was shelved to give his nagging knee discomfort an extra break, and Coby White was out with a sprained toe. The Bulls have also been without point guard Lonzo Ball for the last three months with a knee injury that won't let him to return for the playoffs.

The Timberwolves rested All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns and point guard D'Angelo Russell, who was officially listed with an illness but watched from the bench in a striped turtleneck. The third member of their star trio, Anthony Edwards, scored eight points in 18 minutes and didn't play in the second half. Neither did starter Jarred Vanderbilt.

THAT'S ONE WAY TO DO IT

Timberwolves firebrand Patrick Beverley joined Towns and Russell on the rest list after his ejection in the second quarter for drawing technical fouls 15 seconds apart. The trigger for Beverley was the absence of a foul call he argued for on a short jumper, and he aimed his complaining at referee David Guthrie. As Beverley jogged off the court, he gave referee Michael Smith a pat on the back

ALWAYS COACHING

Despite a 23-point halftime lead for the Bulls, coach Billy Donovan called two timeouts in the first two minutes of the third quarter to admonish his young players for a few concerning sequences.

FOR THE RECORD

The Bulls, who went 7-14 over the last 21 games, finished 46-36 for their best mark since 50-32 in 2014-15. That was also the last time they swept the two-game season series from the Wolves.

The Timberwolves finished with six losses in their last 10 games and landed at 46-36, their second-best record of the last 18 years. They were 47-35 in 2017-18, the only time they've made the playoffs since reaching the 2004 Western Conference finals.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Backup guard Alex Caruso (bruised lower back) sat out for the third straight game. Donovan said he's not in danger of missing time in the playoffs.

Timberwolves: Backup center Greg Monroe, signed three days ago for some extra depth and experience in the post for the playoffs, had nine points and five assists in 18 minutes.

UP NEXT

Bulls: The series against the defending NBA champion Bucks will begin in Milwaukee next weekend. The Bulls went 1-14 against the top four teams in the Eastern Conference this season, including 0-4 against the Bucks. They lost by four, six, 28 and 21 points in those matchups.

Timberwolves: If they beat the Clippers, they'll be the West's No. 7 seed and face Memphis in the first round starting next weekend. If the Wolves lose Tuesday, they'll stay home and play the San Antonio-New Orleans winner on Friday for the No. 8 seed.

---

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

