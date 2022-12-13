Bullitt East quarterback Travis Egan is coaches’ pick for Mr. Football

For the fourth year in a row, a standout performance in a state championship game has helped seal up one of high school football’s highest individual honors as Bullitt East quarterback Travis Egan was named the Kentucky Football Coaches Association’s Mr. Football for 2022.

Egan. 6-2, 200 pounds, led the Chargers to a thrilling 28-27 come-from-behind Class 6A title game victory over Male in which he accounted for four touchdown passes and scored the go-ahead two-point conversion as a receiver on a trick play with just over a minute left in the game. Egan earned championship MVP honors for that performance.

Bullitt East Travis Egan (10) throws a pass against Male during the Class 6A UK HealthCare Sports Medicine State Football Championship at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, December 2, 2022.

He had also recently been selected as the KFCA’s Class 6A player of the year. For the season, he totaled 2,934 yards and 35 TDs passing to go with 979 yards and 17 TDs rushing. For his career, Egan had 6,793 yards and 76 TDs passing, 1,533 yards, 27 TDs rushing, 86 tackles, two defensive sacks and 4 defensive interceptions.

Egan, who has not yet committed to a college, is Bullitt East’s all-time leading passer, surpassing his father, Brandon, on that list earlier this season. He is the grandson of former Bullitt East coach Mike Egan.

The KFCA also recognized Pikeville’s Chris McNamee as its 2022 coach of the year. McNamee led the Panther’s to their second consecutive Class A title and third in the last four years. McNamee was last KFCA coach of the year in 2019.

Pikeville running back Blake Birchfield, who won back-to-back championship game MVP honors and the KFCA 2022 Class A player of the year, was likely Egan’s closest competition for Mr. Football, but Collins’ Kenyon Goodin, the Class 5A player of the year, and Frederick Douglass’s Ty Bryant, the Paul Hornung Award winner, likely were also in consideration. The KFCA does not reveal its vote.

The KFCA has been naming its own Mr. Football since 2019. The honor is separate from the longer-standing Mr. Football that has been awarded since 1986 by the Associated Press. The Associated Press has not yet begun voting on its 2022 Mr. Football and all-state honors. Those are typically announced in March.

Each of the KFCA’s Mr. Footballs have capped standout careers with championship game MVPs honors, starting with Covington Catholic’s Michael Mayer in 2019, Beechwood’s Cameron Hergott in 2020 and Belfry’s Isaac Dixon in 2021.

The AP Mr. Football has followed suit each season recognizing the same player, but in 2020, the AP split the award between Hergott and Frederick Douglass lineman Jager Burton.