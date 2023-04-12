Bullish Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp. (CVE:WEB) insiders filled their treasuries with CA$948k worth of stock over last year

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp. (CVE:WEB) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Westbridge Renewable Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO & Director Stefano Romanin made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$728k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.59 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (CA$0.90), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 1.86m shares for CA$948k. But they sold 857.00k shares for CA$363k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Westbridge Renewable Energy insiders. They paid about CA$0.51 on average. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Are Westbridge Renewable Energy Insiders Buying Or Selling?

In the last quarter there were insider sales totalling CA$59k. But that was only a smidgen more than the CA$58k worth of buying. Ultimately the overall selling isn't enough to tell us much.

Does Westbridge Renewable Energy Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Westbridge Renewable Energy insiders own about CA$33m worth of shares. That equates to 38% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Westbridge Renewable Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Westbridge Renewable Energy insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Westbridge Renewable Energy (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

