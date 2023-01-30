Bullish Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) insiders filled their treasuries with UK£934k worth of stock over last year

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Synthomer Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Non-Executive Director Hau-Hian Lee made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£615k worth of shares at a price of UK£2.75 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£1.55 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Synthomer insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about UK£2.43. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Synthomer Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Synthomer insiders own 1.3% of the company, worth about UK£9.3m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Synthomer Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Synthomer shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Synthomer insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Synthomer. Be aware that Synthomer is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those don't sit too well with us...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

