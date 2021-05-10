Bullish Simon Boosts Outlook

David Moin
·6 min read

The Simon Property Group, continuing to transform several of its malls and build up its retail holdings, reported a healthy first quarter, encouraging the nation’s largest shopping center owner to raise its outlook for the year.

Net income rose to $445.9 million, or $1.36 a common share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $437.6 million, or $1.35 a share, in the year-ago period.

More from WWD

Revenues slipped a bit to $1.24 billion from $1.35 billion a year ago.

“We are very pleased with our first-quarter results,” said David Simon, chairman, chief executive officer and president. “Our business has substantially improved after addressing the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic including significantly restrictive governmental orders as evidenced by our improved profitability and cash-flow growth, increasing shopper traffic, increasing retailer sales and leasing momentum across our portfolio. We are also seeing similar results in the Taubman Realty Group portfolio and are encouraged by our collective progress in increasing its profitability. Today we are increasing our full-year 2021 guidance.”

In December, Simon completed its acquisition of an 80 percent ownership interest in Taubman.

Funds from operations, or FFO, were $934 million, or $2.48 a diluted share for the first quarter.

Domestic and international properties net operating income, or NOI, combined, declined 8.4 percent compared to the prior-year period as a direct result of the pandemic. Portfolio NOI, which includes NOI from domestic properties, international properties and NOI from the company’s investment in Taubman Realty Group, increased 4 percent compared to the prior-year period.

Occupancy was 90.8 percent at the end of the first quarter, down from 94 percent a year ago. Base minimum rent per square foot was $56.07, an increase of 0.6 percent from $55.76 a year ago.

Simon has been active transforming several of its shopping centers with different services, end-uses and experiences, such as gyms, clinics, groceries and residences, to be more relevant and less dependent on traditional retailing. For example, at the Northgate center in Seattle, Simon is adding the National Hockey League’s Seattle Kraken corporate offices and practice and training facility. At Phipps Plaza in Atlanta, there will be a Nobu Hotel and Restaurant, Citizens food hall, Life Time athletic club and Life Time Work.

In addition, construction continues on redevelopments at the North Shore and Burlington malls, both in the Boston area; at the West Town Mall in Knoxville, Tenn., and the Tacoma Mall in Washington.

In the U.K., the West Midlands Designer Outlet opened on April 12 upon the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, which delayed the initial opening date. The open-air center has 197,000 square feet; Simon owns a 23 percent interest in the center.

Last week, Simon and Authentic Brands Group, through their SPARC partnership, agreed to buy Eddie Bauer, adding the outdoor gear and apparel retailer to SPARC’s portfolio of brands that includes J.C. Penney Co. Inc., Aéropostale, Lucky Brand, Nautica, Forever 21 and Brooks Brothers.

Retail is better than expected in America. It’s off to a pretty good start,” Simon said during Monday’s conference call on the first quarter.

He said the SPARC portfolio is “doing fantastic. Eddie Bauer will be really beneficial” and will “follow the same game plan with all the other brands we bought. It is essentially a no-brainer.”

Forever 21 and Aéropostale led the SPARC portfolio in terms of sales and gross margins in March and April, Simon said.

He cited also American Eagle Outfitters, Prada, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Levi’s, Rue 21, Marc Jacobs, Bottega Veneta, and Saint Laurent as performing well, though he said the retail uptick is “across the board.”

Simon made the case for brick-and-mortar being “unquestionably better for the environment than e-commerce…People cared less was because of COVID-19. Really, the focus for us in the future is to explain the merits of physical stores and what they mean to the environment versus e-commerce. Between the packaging and transportation, I could go on and on about the carbon footprint of e-commerce versus physical retail.”

Simon also railed against the tax structure. “There is no reason that retail real estate should be taxed 10 times what warehouse and distribution facilities are taxed — 10 times.”

On leasing momentum, he said, “Keeping my fingers crossed, we are actually seeing really good demand across the board…restaurant demand is at a very high level. Some strong retailers are growing,” he said, citing American Eagle and Urban Outfitters. Crocs, he added, “was hot a decade ago. People thought it lost its mojo. Now it’s killing it.

“Suburbia is hot. Suburbia is the place to be. We just happen to have a lot of great well-located suburban real estate. I don’t think this is a short-term scenario.…The Taubman portfolio is great suburban real estate more or less.”

On “revenge shopping,” which is a reaction to being cooped up due to COVID-19, California and parts of New York haven’t seen it yet, whereas Florida has, Simon said. He also said, “People traveling globally probably won’t happen much until the end of this year, certainly in 2022.”

J.C. Penney, he said is past the stabilization and capital preservation modes. “We have accomplished those already…We are bringing new merchandise brands to it, some of the other brands are nervous.” As for moving Penney’s to growth in the future, “We are not there yet. We’ve got lots of ideas, but the first goal is to rightsize the company, strengthen financial capabilities and repair any vendor relationships and stabilize the morale.…The plan is above where we thought it would be.” In 2022, or late 2021, ABG brands will start selling at Penney’s, Simon said.

On occupancy levels, Simon said, “We expect a reasonable improvement on 2020 versus 2021. We’re not going to get back to 2019 levels in 2021, more likely 2022 or ‘23.”

Simon did say there are still some “difficult relationships and negotiations that we are dealing with — I won’t name names…If they are not paying what we think is fair, we’d just rather sit on empty space. We are not always going to get it right but we’re trying to do fair deals. To the extent it’s too one-sided, we just sit on the space.”

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Latest Stories

  • Jack Eichel says he has 'a lot of thinking to do' about future with Sabres

    Jack Eichel seemed non-committal, at best, about his future with the Sabres when speaking to the media Monday.

  • Report: Jaguars to sign QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow to 1-year contract

    Tebow will be reuniting with his old college coach Urban Meyer.

  • Report: Rapper J. Cole 'expected to play' for Rwanda in Basketball Africa League

    J. Cole is reportedly in Rwanda, preparing to play for the Rwanda Patriots when the BAL's inaugural season kicks off on Sunday.

  • 'Cancel culture' has infiltrated horse racing, according to Bob Baffert

    Speaking in the third person, Baffert insisted that he's not the problem with horse racing. The real problem? Cancel culture, somehow.

  • 'A lot of us are f***ed up': Reliever Ryan Buchter opens up about mental health in baseball

    Journeyman reliever Ryan Buchter spoke with Sports Illustrated about his mental health challenges and how he's helping others with it.

  • Raptors plan on staying in Tampa after season ends

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses staying in Tampa for a few weeks after the season ends, how playing in Florida impacted the season and what the plan is for the players' offseason workouts.

  • Nate Bjorkgren fiasco offers an important reminder for Raptors

    Nate Bjorkgren’s first year with the Pacers is an excellent reminder that harmony in the NBA can be a very fleeting concept.

  • NBA ref Tony Brown will miss rest of season, playoffs after cancer diagnosis

    Tony Brown officiated his first finals last year.

  • Where does John Tortorella turn?

    After John Tortorella reached his expiry date after a successful run with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the next potential chapter of his career.

  • Kyle Lowry delivers heartfelt speech after receiving honorary doctorate

    Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry received an honorary doctorate from Acadia University, and provided some wise words to the Class of 2021.

  • Pascal Siakam surprises his family with new home on Mother's Day

    Mother's Day is not a competition but Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam and his family were the real winners Sunday.

  • Eran Zahavi misses PSV game after wife, children held at gunpoint in 'horrific' robbery

    Zahavi's wife and young children were tied up and gagged after robbers gained entry to their Amsterdam home.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • USC women's basketball hires Cavaliers assistant Lindsay Gottlieb

    Lindsay Gottlieb spent eight seasons at Cal before jumping to the Cavaliers in 2019.

  • Longtime anchor Kenny Mayne leaves ESPN as network extends Chris Berman: 'Salary cap casualty'

    Mayne thrived at ESPN thanks to his creativity and unique brand of humor.

  • No Quebec-born player will suit up for the Montreal Canadiens tonight, a first in team's long history

    There has been a Quebec-born player in the lineup of every game the Montreal Canadiens have played since the club first took to the ice on Jan. 4, 1910. Until Monday night. Coach Dominique Ducharme announced earlier in the day that Paul Byron would play against the Edmonton Oilers instead of Alex Belzile, of Saint-Éloi, Que. With Victoriaville-born Phillip Danault out with a concussion and Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts' Jonathan Drouin gone indefinitely for unstated personal reasons, Belzile is the only other Quebec-born player eligible to play. Belzile was a last-minute insertion into the lineup on Saturday as speculation mounted over whether that game, against the Maple Leafs, would be the first with only imports. It was the 29-year-old's first-ever regular season game in the NHL. Though Belzile picked up an assist, he was scratched Monday when Byron, who's from Ottawa, was cleared to play after recovering from a lower-body injury. Guy Lafleur, of Thurso, Que., was the star of the Canadiens' power-house teams of the the 1970s.(Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press) Ducharme, born in Joliette, Que., told reporters he didn't have much of a choice when it came to finalizing the lineup for the game against the Oilers, where the Habs have a chance to clinch a playoff spot. "It is the result of the circumstances," Ducharme said. "A guy like Danault has an important role. Drouin is a player who can help offensively. Belzile is here." Constant source of worry The volume of Québécois players in the Habs lineup has been a constant source of concern among fans, and many columnists, since the end of the team's last dynasty, led by Guy Lafleur, Serge Savard and Yvon Lambert. Management routinely faces scrutiny over Québécois free-agents who go unsigned or homegrown talent that is passed over in the draft. Media in Quebec keep close tabs on the number of Quebecers who have dressed under the current general manager, Montreal-born Marc Bergevin (17). Even the premier, François Legault, has stated he wants to see more Quebecers suit up for the Habs. After Drouin left the team abruptly last month, Danault acknowledged the pressure of now being the lone Québécois regular on the squad. "In Montreal, there are a lot of big ups, and big downs. There isn't much middle ground," Danault said recently. "You really want to perform well and wear the jersey proudly.... At times it can be difficult on the ice, and off the ice as well." Though tonight's game is believed to be the first without a Quebec-born player in the club's long history, its first game back in 1910 only featured one: Joe Cattarinich, a lacrosse player from Lévis, who played goalie. The early stars of the Canadiens, the original Flying Frenchmen, were Franco-Ontarians: Jack Laviolette, Newsy Lalonde and Didier Pitre.

  • Aces star Angel McCoughtry tore ACL and meniscus in preseason game, out for season

    Angel McCoughtry had to be helped off the court in their preseason game with the Sparks on Saturday, and will miss the entire season.

  • Posted Up - Explaining the play-in tournament & why the NBA did it

    NBA Executive Vice President for Basketball Strategy & Analytics Evan Wasch joined the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast to breakdown the formula for this season’s inaugural play-in tournament and why the league decided to put it in place. Hear the full conversation on the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • Canadian men to play next two World Cup qualifying matches in the U.S.

    Canada will play World Cup qualifying matches next month against Aruba and Suriname in Bradenton, Fla., and suburban Chicago, respectively. Travel restrictions due to the pandemic have forced Canada, ranked 70th in the world, and other some countries to find neutral sites to stage these games. The Canadian men's first qualifier, a 5-1 victory over Bermuda on March 26, took place in Orlando rather than a home venue north of the border. The June 5 game is officially a home match for No. 205 Aruba but will be played at the IMG Academy in Bradenton instead. The June 8 match against No. 136 Suriname, which will likely decide who advances from CONCACAF Group B, is a Canadian home match but will be played at SeatGeek Stadium, formerly known as Toyota Stadium, in Bridgeview, Ill. Canada and Suriname both won their first two qualifying matches, but Canada occupies top spot in the group with a plus-15 goals difference compared to plus-nine for Suriname. “We had hoped to play these matches at home with Canadian fans providing the support and momentum to play a tough nation like Suriname in FIFA World Cup qualifiers," Canada coach John Herdman said in a statement. “The reality of the global pandemic and the priority to keep our communities in Canada safe means the match will be played at a neutral site in Chicago with no home advantage, but we will embrace that challenge. Whatever comes at us, we will take it on and do whatever we need to do to advance to the next round.” The Canadians played the 194th-ranked Cayman Islands in Bradenton on March 29, romping to a record 11-0 win in what was scheduled as a home match for the Cayman Islands. While the Canadian men have played and trained in Florida during the pandemic, the heat and humidity in the Sunshine State in June is punishing. Plus Chicago has the advantage of being an easy city to access internationally. On the plus side, all three Canadian MLS teams are currently based in the U.S., meaning there will be no quarantine issues with games south of the border. Suriname hosts No. 168 Bermuda on June 4 in Paramaribo before facing Canada. Thirty CONCACAF teams are competing in the pandemic-delayed first round of World Cup qualifying, with the six group winners moving on to a second round of head-to-head knockout matches. The winner of Canada's group advances to face the Group E winner — likely No. 83 Haiti, No. 147 Nicaragua or No. 170 Belize. The second-round playoffs are scheduled for June 12 and 15, making for a logistical challenge for Canadian team officials with Group B possibly only being decided four days earlier. The winners of the three second-round playoffs join five other higher-ranked teams in the final round of eight, which will see the teams play each home and on the road. Mexico (No. 11), the U.S. (No. 20), Jamaica (No. 45), Costa Rica (No. 50) and Honduras (No. 67) received byes directly to the so-called Octagonal. The top three teams will qualify for Qatar 2022. The four-place finisher will take part in an intercontinental playoffs to see who joins them. --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2021. Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press