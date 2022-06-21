Bullish S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) insiders filled their treasuries with UK£1.5m worth of stock over last year

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At S4 Capital

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Director Paul Roy for UK£838k worth of shares, at about UK£8.38 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£2.52. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Notably Paul Roy was also the biggest seller.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid UK£1.5m for 228.72k shares. On the other hand they divested 180.00k shares, for UK£1.2m. In total, S4 Capital insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around UK£6.41. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

S4 Capital Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that S4 Capital insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Chief Growth Officer & Executive Director Scott Spirit spent UK£50k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does S4 Capital Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. S4 Capital insiders own 20% of the company, currently worth about UK£274m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The S4 Capital Insider Transactions Indicate?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like S4 Capital insiders think the business has merit. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing S4 Capital. While conducting our analysis, we found that S4 Capital has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

