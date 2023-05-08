Bullish S4 Capital Insiders Loaded Up On UK£475k Of Stock \

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in S4 Capital plc's (LON:SFOR) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At S4 Capital

The Senior Independent Director Rupert Walker made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£154k worth of shares at a price of UK£1.56 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£1.39 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While S4 Capital insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of S4 Capital

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that S4 Capital insiders own 17% of the company, worth about UK£133m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About S4 Capital Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded S4 Capital shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like S4 Capital insiders think the business has merit. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for S4 Capital you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

