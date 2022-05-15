Bullish Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) insiders filled their treasuries with US$3.8m worth of stock over last year

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Check out our latest analysis for Parsons

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Parsons

The CFO & Executive VP George Ball made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.3m worth of shares at a price of US$33.40 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$36.88 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Parsons insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Parsons insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Parsons is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Parsons Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Parsons insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. We can see that CFO & Executive VP George Ball paid US$1.3m for shares in the company. No-one sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does Parsons Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.7% of Parsons shares, worth about US$28m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Parsons Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Parsons shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

Of course Parsons may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

