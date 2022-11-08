Bullish Manulife Financial Corporation (TSE:MFC) insiders filled their treasuries with CA$1.3m worth of stock over last year

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Manulife Financial Corporation (TSE:MFC) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Manulife Financial

The Independent Corporate Director Claude Prieur made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$1.3m worth of shares at a price of CA$23.26 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$22.43). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 55.80k shares for CA$1.3m. But they sold 2.36k shares for CA$55k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Manulife Financial insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Manulife Financial Have Sold Stock Recently

We have seen a bit of insider selling at Manulife Financial, over the last three months. insider Tin Ku divested only CA$42k worth of shares in that time. Neither the lack of buying nor the presence of selling is heartening. But the amount sold isn't enough for us to put any weight on it.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Manulife Financial insiders own about CA$30m worth of shares. That equates to 0.07% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Manulife Financial Insider Transactions Indicate?

We did not see any insider buying in the last three months, but we did see selling. However, the sales are not big enough to concern us at all. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Manulife Financial insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Manulife Financial has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

