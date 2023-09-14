Bullish Lundin Mining Insiders Loaded Up On US$3.6m Of Stock

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Lundin Mining Corporation (TSE:LUN). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Lundin Mining Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman of the Board Adam Lundin for CA$1.6m worth of shares, at about CA$8.79 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of CA$10.20. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 412.94k shares for CA$3.6m. But insiders sold 106.64k shares worth CA$1.0m. Overall, Lundin Mining insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Lundin Mining Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Lundin Mining. In total, CEO & Director Peter Rockandel dumped CA$735k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Lundin Mining Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Lundin Mining insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about CA$26m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Lundin Mining Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Lundin Mining stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So we're happy enough to look past some selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Lundin Mining.

