Bullish Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) insiders filled their treasuries with UK£500k worth of stock over last year

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Land Securities Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Executive Director Mark Allan bought UK£312k worth of shares at a price of UK£6.82 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of UK£6.87 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Land Securities Group insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices. We note that Mark Allan was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid UK£500k for 72.33k shares. But they sold 33.16k shares for UK£225k. In total, Land Securities Group insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at Land Securities Group Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Land Securities Group. We can see that Independent Non-Executive Director Madeleine Cosgrave paid UK£40k for shares in the company. No-one sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From looking at our data, insiders own UK£2.8m worth of Land Securities Group stock, about 0.06% of the company. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Land Securities Group Tell Us?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Land Securities Group stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Land Securities Group (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

