Bullish Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) insiders filled their treasuries with US$4.9m worth of stock over last year

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Intel Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Director Lip-Bu Tan for US$1.5m worth of shares, at about US$29.49 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$26.43 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Intel insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insiders At Intel Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Intel. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$3.1m worth of shares. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does Intel Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Intel insiders own about US$57m worth of shares. That equates to 0.05% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Intel Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Intel we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Intel you should be aware of, and 1 of these is concerning.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

