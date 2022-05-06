Bullish insiders at Mayfield Childcare Limited (ASX:MFD) loaded up on AU$895k of stock earlier this year

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Mayfield Childcare Limited (ASX:MFD) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Mayfield Childcare Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Michael Kroger made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$700k worth of shares at a price of AU$1.05 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$1.37), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While Mayfield Childcare insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Does Mayfield Childcare Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Mayfield Childcare insiders own about AU$9.1m worth of shares (which is 10% of the company). We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Mayfield Childcare Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Mayfield Childcare insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Mayfield Childcare insiders bought more shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Mayfield Childcare you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

