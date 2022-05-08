Bullish insiders at Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) loaded up on US$2.9m of stock earlier this year

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Life Time Group Holdings

The Director Stuart Lasher made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.5m worth of shares at a price of US$18.00 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$13.91 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Life Time Group Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Life Time Group Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Life Time Group Holdings insiders own about US$177m worth of shares (which is 6.6% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Life Time Group Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Life Time Group Holdings shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Life Time Group Holdings insiders think the business has merit. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Life Time Group Holdings. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Life Time Group Holdings you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

