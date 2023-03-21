Bullish insiders at Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) loaded up on UK£710k of stock earlier this year

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Jupiter Fund Management

The Executive Officer Andrew Formica made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£469k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.93 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of UK£1.33. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 697.26k shares for UK£710k. But insiders sold 506.17k shares worth UK£468k. Overall, Jupiter Fund Management insiders were net buyers during the last year. The average buy price was around UK£1.02. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Jupiter Fund Management

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From looking at our data, insiders own UK£949k worth of Jupiter Fund Management stock, about 0.1% of the company. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Jupiter Fund Management Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Jupiter Fund Management shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Jupiter Fund Management stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Jupiter Fund Management. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Jupiter Fund Management that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

