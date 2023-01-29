Bullish insiders at Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) loaded up on US$2.8m of stock earlier this year

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Global Water Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Director Andrew Cohn made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.5m worth of shares at a price of US$13.50 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$14.26 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Global Water Resources insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Global Water Resources insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Global Water Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 15% of Global Water Resources shares, worth about US$51m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Global Water Resources Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Global Water Resources insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Global Water Resources and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Global Water Resources (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

