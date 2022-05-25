Bullish insiders at Duratec Limited (ASX:DUR) loaded up on AU$2.2m of stock earlier this year

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Duratec Limited (ASX:DUR). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Duratec

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider James Giumelli for AU$2.1m worth of shares, at about AU$0.42 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.32. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Notably James Giumelli was also the biggest seller.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid AU$2.2m for 5.30m shares. On the other hand they divested 849.99k shares, for AU$277k. In total, Duratec insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at Duratec Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Duratec insider buying shares in the last three months. Insiders purchased AU$67k worth of shares in that period. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Does Duratec Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Duratec insiders own 38% of the company, worth about AU$30m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Duratec Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Duratec shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Duratec has 5 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

