Bullish insiders at Chorus Limited (NZSE:CNU) loaded up on NZ$1.7m of stock earlier this year

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Chorus Limited (NZSE:CNU), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Chorus Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chief Executive Officer Jean-Baptiste Rousselot made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for NZ$532k worth of shares at a price of NZ$7.72 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is NZ$8.21. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Chorus share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price. We note that Jean-Baptiste Rousselot was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 222.35k shares for NZ$1.7m. But they sold 87.70k shares for NZ$674k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Chorus insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Chorus Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There has been significantly more insider buying, than selling, at Chorus, over the last three months. Insiders spent NZ$1.6m on shares. But insiders only sold shares worth NZ$558k. Insiders have spent more buying shares than they have selling, so on balance we think they are are probably optimistic.

Insider Ownership Of Chorus

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own NZ$6.6m worth of Chorus stock, about 0.2% of the company. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Chorus Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Chorus insiders are expecting a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Chorus that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

