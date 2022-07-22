Bullish insiders bet US$778k on Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Akerna Corp.'s (NASDAQ:KERN) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Akerna

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Matthew Kane for US$399k worth of shares, at about US$2.00 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$0.17). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Akerna insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around US$2.29. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Akerna is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From looking at our data, insiders own US$596k worth of Akerna stock, about 4.5% of the company. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Akerna Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Akerna insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Akerna stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Akerna (of which 2 are significant!) you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

