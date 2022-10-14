Bullish insiders bet US$1.1m on The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Boeing Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Non-Executive Chairman Lawrence Kellner made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$209 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$132. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.1m for 5.48k shares. But they sold 990.00 shares for US$220k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Boeing insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Boeing insiders own about US$56m worth of shares. That equates to 0.07% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Boeing Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Boeing insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Boeing insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Boeing and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

